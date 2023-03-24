Cops Find Dead Body, 3-Year-Old and Over 200 Reptiles — Including 60 Venomous Snakes — in Pa. Home

The body of a 23-year-old man had a snake bit on the wrist — though a cause of death is not known — while a little girl was found in a high chair near one of the venomous snakes

By
Published on March 24, 2023 03:56 PM
Exotic Reptiles, Dead Man and 3-Year-Old Found Inside a Penn. Home
Photo: Aliquippa Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bologna

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dead man, a 3-year-old girl and hundreds of exotic reptiles were found inside a Beaver County home earlier this week.

Aliquippa police entered a residence on McMinn Street on Tuesday after receiving a call around noon about an unresponsive man inside the home, according to ABC affiliates WTAE and WPVI.

The body of a 23-year-old man was found inside, per the reports. Authorities also discovered more than 200 reptiles that were being kept at the residence.

Among the animals found were 60 venomous snakes — including a rattlesnake, a cobra, and black mambas — CBS affiliate KDKA-TV and The Beaver County Times reported.

Beaver County Humane Officer Tristan Wenzig told WTAE that about 75% of the snakes and lizards discovered inside "were venomous."

Several lizards and a dwarf caiman crocodile were also discovered at the scene, per the reports.

Exotic Reptiles, Dead Man and 3-Year-Old Found Inside a Penn. Home
Aliquippa Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bologna

Police alerted Aliquippa Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bologna to their discovery and requested the animals be removed, according to WTAE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

About 100 animals were then taken from the premises, according to WPVI and WTAE. The non-venomous animals were allowed to remain at the residence, Bologna said.

The Missouri man found dead in the home appeared to have a snake bite wound on his wrist, WTAE reported. However, police said the bite did not lead to his death, the cause of which has not been revealed.

Four adults and a 3-year-old girl were living at the home, KDKA-TV reported. "They just moved here [within the] last two months or so," Bologna said.

Exotic Reptiles, Dead Man and 3-Year-Old Found Inside a Penn. Home
Aliquippa Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bologna

The toddler was found in a high chair near one of the venomous snakes, which promoted a call to the Office of Children, Youth and Families, according to KDKA-TV and the Times.

Authorities believe the adults intended to sell the animals that were kept at the home. Bologna told WTAE that the 23-year-old victim and a second man ran a reptile business together.

The reptiles removed from the home are now staying at an exotic pet store in Ambridge, per the reports.

Bologna said the three remaining adults, who are renting the home, could be fined up to $1,000 per venomous reptile for breaking city code, according to KDKA-TV and Insider.

Related Articles
Welfare check, foul odor leads to 2 bodies found inside NW Harris County home
Texas Man Found Dead in His Home May Have Been Living with a Corpse for Several Months, Cops Say
Couple Missing for Months Found Dead in Nebraska
Grandparents Who'd Been Together 70 Years Found Dead on Nebraska Road 2 Months After Going Missing
reticulated python
New York Authorities Find 14-Foot Reticulated Python Dead on the Side of a Long Island Road
Cremated Remains of 154 People Found at California Warehouse
Six Bodies and 154 Cremated Remains Found at Calif. Warehouse Used by Suspended Crematorium
Zebra bites, injures owner's arm before it's fatally shot by sheriff's deputy
Ohio Police Officer Shoots and Kills a Zebra That Bit Its Owner: 'I Think He Tore My Arm Off'
Richard J. Maedge of Troy, Illinois
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Texas Home During Child Protective Services Visit
Patricia Kopta, Woman Missing 31 Years Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico
Woman Missing 31 Years and Declared Dead Is Found Alive at Care Home in Puerto Rico: 'Very Big Shock'
Eddie Parthemer, Amber Barry
Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch
Police Find a Dead Couple in Hoarder House with 150 Cats
N.Y. Cops Find Man and Woman Dead in 'Dilapidated' Home with 150 Cats Inside: 'Absolutely Horrific'
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say
Florida Murder-Sucide
3 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Grandmother Discovers Grandson in Florida Home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Z-8xuswRmI
Wisconsin Woman Charged in 2022 Dismemberment Case Attacks Attorney at Competency Hearing
Heaven and Nevaeh Sadler, twin girls shot to death
Texas Dad Fatally Shoots Twin 12-Year-Old Daughters Before Turning Gun on Himself
James "Denny" Hurst, Missing Hurricane Ian victim found dead on sunken sailboat months after storm
Remains of Missing Hurricane Ian Victim Discovered on Sunken Sailboat in Fort Myers Beach
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year After They Died
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died