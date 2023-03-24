Cops Find Dead Body, 3-Year-Old and Over 200 Reptiles — Including 60 Venomous Snakes — in Pa. Home

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dead man, a 3-year-old girl and hundreds of exotic reptiles were found inside a Beaver County home earlier this week.

Aliquippa police entered a residence on McMinn Street on Tuesday after receiving a call around noon about an unresponsive man inside the home, according to ABC affiliates WTAE and WPVI.

The body of a 23-year-old man was found inside, per the reports. Authorities also discovered more than 200 reptiles that were being kept at the residence.

Among the animals found were 60 venomous snakes — including a rattlesnake, a cobra, and black mambas — CBS affiliate KDKA-TV and The Beaver County Times reported.

Beaver County Humane Officer Tristan Wenzig told WTAE that about 75% of the snakes and lizards discovered inside "were venomous."

Several lizards and a dwarf caiman crocodile were also discovered at the scene, per the reports.

Police alerted Aliquippa Code Enforcement Officer Jim Bologna to their discovery and requested the animals be removed, according to WTAE.

About 100 animals were then taken from the premises, according to WPVI and WTAE. The non-venomous animals were allowed to remain at the residence, Bologna said.

The Missouri man found dead in the home appeared to have a snake bite wound on his wrist, WTAE reported. However, police said the bite did not lead to his death, the cause of which has not been revealed.

Four adults and a 3-year-old girl were living at the home, KDKA-TV reported. "They just moved here [within the] last two months or so," Bologna said.

The toddler was found in a high chair near one of the venomous snakes, which promoted a call to the Office of Children, Youth and Families, according to KDKA-TV and the Times.

Authorities believe the adults intended to sell the animals that were kept at the home. Bologna told WTAE that the 23-year-old victim and a second man ran a reptile business together.

The reptiles removed from the home are now staying at an exotic pet store in Ambridge, per the reports.

Bologna said the three remaining adults, who are renting the home, could be fined up to $1,000 per venomous reptile for breaking city code, according to KDKA-TV and Insider.