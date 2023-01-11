Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video

The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol

By
Published on January 11, 2023 04:06 PM
california mudslide
Photo: CHP - Fresno/Facebook

An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera.

The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement.

The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

"He has a new found respect for the mountains he patrols and the paparazzi," the department added.

Highway 168 was closed at the four-lane as a result of the slide, CHP said on social media.

The department warned those in the area of the mudslide to exercise "extreme caution" and "avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above if at all possible."

This is the second time in two weeks that the highway has been closed as large boulders topple onto the roadway, according to ABC affiliate KFSN.

"We have a lot of debris, a big amount of runoff coming down from the mountain due to that big snowpack we're grateful to have," California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas told the outlet. "However with warmer rain, it's causing all that snow to quickly melt and causing all those problems here. Not only in the mountains but on the Valley floor."

california mudslide
CHP - Fresno/Facebook

The latest storms are "expected to create more hazardous and unpredictable driving conditions" across the state, including the Valley, CHP Fresno said on Facebook.

"Be prepared, evaluate your need to travel, and drive safe," the department wrote.

At least 17 people have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions in California, which are expected to continue through the weekend, per multiple reports.

The National Weather Service has warned of additional inclement weather, including "an enormous cyclone" off the West Coast that forecasters expect will "bring the next round of heavy precipitation and gusty winds" to the Pacific Northwest.

On Tuesday, California governor Gavin Newsom said officials expect the storms will continue "at least through the 18th," according to USA Today.

