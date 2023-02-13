Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect

Julian Becerra, an officer with the Fountain Police Department, died on Saturday night, a week after being critically injured in a fall from a 40-foot bridge

Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Published on February 13, 2023 01:30 PM
julian becerra
Julian Becerra. Photo: City of Fountain Government

A Colorado police officer died a week after he was critically injured on the job in a fall from a 40-foot bridge.

Julian Becerra, an officer with the Fountain Police Department, died on Saturday night, city officials announced "with extreme sadness" over the weekend. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Becerra, 35, was injured in the line of duty on Jan. 2 while attempting to apprehend an alleged carjacking subject, according to police.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs and was put on life support on Friday, reported ABC affiliate KMGH-TV.

"We appreciate the public's outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department," city officials said in a statement posted on social media Saturday night.

"This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian's final rest," the post read.

RELATED VIDEO: High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

Becerra, who worked in the police department's patrol division as a K9 officer, was injured after officers were asked to help with "locating a known carjacking suspect," on the afternoon of Feb. 2, police said in a statement at the time.

After a number of unsuccessful pursuits, the stolen vehicle was located with three suspects inside, officials said. Officers were able to partially disable the vehicle around 7:45 p.m.

When the driver "jumped out of the vehicle," Becerra fell over a bridge and "landed 40 feet below." Police say the driver "attempted to jump off the bridge to elude officers," but was grabbed by two officers and taken into custody without incident.

Police said two of the three suspects, who were all apprehended, "were arrested on active felony warrants along with additional felony charges related to this incident." Another suspect was arrested on "numerous felony charges."

An investigation is ongoing.

In addition to having been with the department for over four years, loved ones remembered Becerra as a devoted husband and father.

"[He's] just a fantastic dad," brother-in-law David Alderman told NBC affiliate KUSA before the officer's death. "You know, police officers have the reputation of being rigid, but he is just such a fantastic guy, easy to talk to, very easy going and just a good person in general."

"He surprises me every day by the amount of time that he obviously works as a police officer, but then gets home and takes care of his kiddos and his wife," Alderman added.

julian becerra
Julian Becerra and family. Go Fund Me

According to a GoFundMe created by Alderman, Becerra is survived by his wife, Katie, and two children, an 8-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. As of Monday, the page has raised over $70,000.

Although funeral plans have yet to be announced, loved ones and members of the public are invited to "leave flowers or notes of support" at a temporary memorial outside of the station where Becerra worked.

"As a public display of honor and respect, a Fountain Police patrol vehicle has been parked in front of the Fountain Police Department," police wrote in a statement. "We appreciate the love you have all shown during this painful time."

