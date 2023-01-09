Cooper Noriega Was Prepared for a Possible Overdose Before His Death, Medical Examiner Suggests

TikTok star Cooper Noriega was prepared for a possible overdose the day he died, according to new documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The 19-year-old was in the possession of Narcan when he was found unresponsive in a Burbank, Calif., parking lot on June 9, less than three weeks before his 20th birthday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner states in its report.

Noriega was also in possession of pills and "multiple vape pens," according to the report obtained by PEOPLE.

The officials previously determined that Noriega died due to the combined effects of fentanyl, lorazepam, also known as Ativan, and alprazolam, also known as Xanax.

The coroner also noted his recent use of clonazepam, another anxiety medicine known as Klonopin, as another significant condition that contributed to his death.

Cooper Noriega. Cooper Noriega/Instagram

Security video showed Noriega at about 2:30 p.m. as he walked into the parking lot and sat on a concrete curb, according to the newly released documents. He stopped moving a short time later.

First responders administered Narcan and performed CPR on the teenager, but he could not be revived, the report said. Noriega was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. local time.

The Medical Examiner Investigator's report said Noriega "had a known history of Xanax abuse."

Shortly before his death, Noriega posted a video on TikTok that he captioned, "Who else b thinking they gon die young af."

Four days earlier, Noriega invited his followers to join a Discord server he created for discussing mental health.

"If you're really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join," he explained in a TikTok video at the time. "I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself."

Cooper Noriega. Cooper Noriega/TikTok

Shortly after his death, Noriega's father Harold Noriega grieved the loss of his son in an emotional statement on Facebook.

"Cooper has touched so many people," he wrote, in part, citing the Discord server his son recently started. "My boy was a believer and I know he is in the presence of God. Thank you everyone. I love you all."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.