"I really want to help people," says Collette Divitto, CEO of Collettey's Cookies

Cookie Company CEO with Down Syndrome Creates Sweet Opportunities for People with Disabilities

Collette Divitto is trying to change the world — one cookie at a time.

The CEO "and boss" of her own cookie company, the 31-year-old woman with Down syndrome, advocates for other people with special needs and helps individuals with disabilities get jobs.

After graduating from ClemsonLIFE, a program at Clemson University, Divitto moved to Boston and started job hunting.

But all her applications led to rejections. "I got emails saying that I am not a 'good fit,' " Divitto tells PEOPLE.

So she decided to start her own company and hire herself. In 2016, she launched Collettey's Cookies.

Collette Divitto, the owner of Collettey's Cookies Collette Divitto | Credit: Rosemary Alfredo

"I am really good at baking," Divitto says. "It makes me feel happy."

She's sold more than 550,000 cookies. She also started a 501C3 non-profit, Collettey's Leadership Program to help other differently-abled people find jobs.

"I really want to help these people who have a disability who can't find jobs," she says. "There are 85 percent of people with disabilities who are unemployed and cannot find jobs. I know exactly the struggle because I was actually one of them who could not find jobs."

Of her company's 15 employees, about half have special needs. A portion of her cookie company's profits goes to supporting her non-profit. Divitto also spends time advocating for other people with disabilities.