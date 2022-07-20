The Atlanta Police Department previously said the controversial internet personality experienced chest pain and collapsed on a woman the day he died

YouTube Star Kevin Samuels, Known for Polarizing Views on Women, Died from Hypertension: Reports

A cause of death for YouTube star Kevin Samuels has been revealed, multiple outlets reported.

The controversial internet personality died on May 5 due to hypertension, according to an autopsy first obtained by E! News on Monday. The manner of death has been deemed natural, NBC News and ABC affiliate WSB-TV also reported.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rolling Stone reported Samuels' age as 56, and police previously confirmed his year of birth as 1965.

Following his death, the Atlanta Police Department said Samuels experienced chest pain and collapsed on a woman he had met the night prior. Life-saving measures were attempted before the star was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Samuels had a large social media following, including more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. There are more than 800 videos published on Samuels' YouTube channel, with many receiving hundreds of thousands of views. Some of his videos are considered sexist.

In a video published on April 27, Samuels said he believed "modern women charge for submission."

"Submission is a trait of femininity," Samuels told his viewers, "just like leadership and protection is a trait of masculinity. But today you got women saying... you don't get their feminine submission without paying for it. Fine ladies, how much do you charge?"

"If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman," Samuels said in another video, per NBC News. "You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you."

Samuels' channel included other polemical videos such as "Women Should Let Men Use Them," "Modern Women Are Average At Best?" and "Women Love When Men Cheat?"

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is known as a "silent killer" and considered "a major cause of premature death worldwide," according to the World Health Organization.

Approximately 1.28 billion adults between the ages of 30 and 79 years worldwide have hypertension, and nearly half of them "are unaware that they have the condition," per the organization's website.