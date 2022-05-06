A woman said he complained of chest pain before falling on top of her, according to the Atlanta Police Department

YouTube Personality Kevin Samuels, Known for Controversial Views on Women, Dies in Atlanta

Kevin Samuels, a controversial YouTube personality known for his polarizing views on women and relationships, has died, police confirmed.

In a report, the Atlanta Police Department said emergency services were called to Samuels' apartment Thursday morning. Upon arrival, a woman told police that Samuels complained of chest pain and "fell on top of her" as she tried to help him.

The woman, a nurse who met Samuels the day before and spent the night with him, called 911 and asked them to contact the building's front desk for a defibrillator, which is typically used in the event of cardiac arrest.

Firefighters performed CPR while Samuels was unresponsive on the floor of his apartment, police said. He was later transported to Piedmont Hospital.

Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed his death to NBC News. She said she learned her son had died from a post on social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," Samuels-Burch told the outlet. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

PEOPLE's attempts to reach Samuels-Burch on Friday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Rolling Stone reported Samuels' age as 56, and police confirmed his year of birth as 1965.

Samuels had a large social media following, including more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

There are more than 839 videos published on Samuels' YouTube channel, with many receiving hundreds of thousands of views, yet many have drawn the ire of critics.

In a recent video published on April 27, Samuels said he believed "modern women charge for submission."

"Submission is a trait of femininity," Samuels told his viewers, "just like leadership and protection is a trait of masculinity. But today you got women saying... you don't get their feminine submission without paying for it. Fine ladies, how much do you charge?"

"If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman," Samuels said in another video, per NBC News. "You are what is left. Men know that there is something likely wrong with you."