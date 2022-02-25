These Contemporary Black Authors Are Loved by Kerry Washington, Barack Obama and More

Gabrielle Union told the New York Times that The Other Black Girl is one of the two books on her nightstand, according to her September 2021 "By the Book" feature.

Rashida Jones is also a champion of the novel. She and Harris are co-writing a Hulu television series based on the book, according to the paper. If that weren't enough accolades, The Other Black Girl was also selected for PEOPLE's Best Books of Summer 2021.

"Funny and subversive, this debut about the trials of a Black assistant at a mostly white publishing house uses suspense, horror and satire to bring home the toll of workplace racism," wrote Ellen Shapiro in her PEOPLE review.

Buy It: Amazon, Bookshop.org