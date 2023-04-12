At least 4 Construction Workers Injured After Floor Collapses in Savannah's 124-Year-Old Courthouse 

At least four construction workers were injured on Tuesday when the floor of Savannah's 124-year-old courthouse collapsed unexpectedly, according to several news outlets.

A portion of the third floor of the Tomochichi Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse suddenly collapsed onto the floor below, hurting three workers, according to Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill via AP News. An estimated 30 square feet of the floor collapsed.

WJCL ABC-22 reported later in the day that a fourth worker had also been injured.

PEOPLE reached out to authorities for comment. The injured construction workers were taken to the hospital, all with "non critical" injuries, according to the Savannah Fire Department. All other workers were accounted for, Ifill added.

"We went through the building twice to make sure," Ifill said according to AP. "Now we know for a fact that it's completely empty. And they're not allowed to go back in it until they have a structural engineer come and do a good, solid assessment of the building."

Chief Ifill said the courthouse was undergoing a $75 million renovation, with completion planned for next year. The inside was "gutted" though he added it's unclear why the collapse occurred, according to AP.

The building will remain closed until an inspection is completed, according to the Savannah Fire Department, and no time frame has been established.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Tomochichi Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1889, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

The building was later named Tomochichi in 2004 in tribute to the chief of the Yamacraw people, a group of Native Americans who befriended the English settlers that founded Georgia in 1773, per the GSA.