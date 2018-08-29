2 Construction Workers Fall 6 Stories to Their Deaths After Scaffolding Collapses Near Disney World

A pair of construction workers fell six stories to their deaths after scaffolding collapsed at the site near Walt Disney World early on Wednesday, authorities say.

The group was working between the sixth and seventh floors of a hotel that is under construction around 4:15 a.m. in Orlando, Florida, when, “for reasons unknown,” the scaffolding above the team collapsed, and two of the workers fell to their deaths, Orange County Fire Rescue officials announced.

A third worker managed to hang on to the scaffolding and climbed to safety, officials said. The third worker suffered minor injuries, but refused to be taken to a hospital.

“That support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to the ground below,” fire rescue spokesman Mike Jachles, told the Associated Press. “Both died on the scene.”

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The victims, who fell about 80 feet, were both men in their 30s, WKMG reported. Their names have not been made public.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place earlier today,” JW Marriott spokesman Jeff Flaherty said, according to WKMG. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the workers who died.”

The incident happened just outside Disney’s Epcot Center, but not on the property, ABC News reported. The fire rescue and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the tragedy, working to determine just what caused the scaffolding to fall.

There were at least a dozen construction workers pouring concrete at the location when the accident happened, according to ABC.

Jachles said the incident occurred at the top of the construction project, according to the AP.

The group was reportedly working on a $282 million JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort near Disney World, the AP reported. Marriott International has described the project as a 16-story venture with 516 rooms.