"I will make sure our kids always know you and know all of the dreams and hopes you had for them," Grace Sotolongo-Alvarez wrote of her husband Gabriel Alvarez

Man Killed in Construction Accident Days Before Pregnant Wife Due to Welcome Their Second Child

A Florida community is rallying around the family of a construction worker, who died on the job days before his wife is scheduled to welcome their second child.

Gabriel "Gabe" Alvarez was identified as the victim in a fatal construction accident on Monday in North Miami, according to ABC affiliate WPLG as well as a GoFundMe page set up on his family's behalf.

Alvarez was working construction on the roadway of the Biscayne Bay Campus entrance at Florida International University when heavy equipment fell on top of him and a coworker just before 1 p.m., WPLG reported, citing North Miami Police.

Police said one of the two men — later identified as Alvarez — was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other worker, whose identity and condition have not yet been released, was immediately rushed to a local hospital, according to the outlet.

Police told WPLG that the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

A spokesperson for the North Miami Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Alvarez's Facebook, the Florida father grew up in Miami and previously worked as the Director of Sales at Casa Cuevas Cigars. Loved ones told WPLG that he treasured his family more than anything.

In the wake of the tragedy on Monday, Alvarez's pregnant wife, Grace Sotolongo-Alvarez, spoke out on Facebook and shared her anguish about losing her husband days before their second child's arrival.

"Today I lost the love of my life... the only person I loved arguing with and laughing after, the father of my children, and the man that made me feel whole and secure," she wrote. "Today is the worse day of my life and for the first time ever I had to break my 5-year-old daughter's heart and help her process that daddy won't be coming home today."

"Today, our big girl's heart was also broken and although I haven't seen her yet, I know she is forever changed," Sotolongo-Alvarez continued. "And what can I say, my son will never get to meet his dad who has prayed for him and wanted him so much."

According to WPLG, she is scheduled to welcome their son via cesarean section on Monday.

Sotolongo-Alvarez continued the heartbreaking post by noting that "I don't know how I will do this alone because you and I, through ups and downs, have always been a unit."

"No matter what, we always fix everything together, you and I. And this, we can't fix," she wrote. "I know you will give me strength and I know that at this moment, you are meeting our son before he makes his grand entrance. I love you. I forever will love you and I will make sure our kids always know you and know all of the dreams and hopes you had for them. You've taken a piece of my heart and soul with you."

"It takes a village and I am beyond grateful for everyone who has already reached out. Please pray for all of us and for Gabriel," she added.

A GoFundMe page has been created by a loved one for Alvarez's family, which includes his 5-year old daughter that he shares with Sotolongo-Alvarez and his 12-year old daughter from a previous marriage.

"There are no words to adequately express the shock, pain, and trauma that Grace and Gabriel's families are enduring," organizer Monica Tirado wrote. "What should have been a joyous and blessed event in their lives has been mired by a devastating and unexpected tragedy, reminding us all that life is fragile and often subject to forces beyond our control."