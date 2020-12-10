Paul Knight, 49, plunged to his death on Wednesday morning while working at the Pelican Pointe Condominiums in Jacksonville Beach, according to authorities

Construction Worker Dies After Falling from 10th Floor of High-Rise Condo in Florida

A construction worker in Florida is dead after falling from the 10th floor of a high-rise condominium, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said Paul Knight, 49, plunged to his death on Wednesday morning while working at the Pelican Pointe Condominiums in Jacksonville Beach, NBC affiliate station WTLV reported.

Knight was reportedly wearing a safety harness, but it somehow became dislodged.

He fell as he tried to jump to an elevator while working on a 10th floor balcony, which did not have a rail, according to an incident report obtained by local news outlet WJXT.

Several people reportedly attempted to help Knight, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents of the building told WJXT that the apartment complex is having concrete and rebar work done on its balconies.

A representative for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), fall protection — such as a personal fall arrest system consisting of an anchorage, connectors and a body harness — is required for construction workers who are working at heights of six feet or more above a lower level.

Knight worked in the construction business for 15 years, but had only been on the job site at Pelican Pointe Condominiums for a few weeks, according to his stepfather James Carr.

"He liked doing the work," Carr told WJAX-TV. "He wasn’t real fond of heights, so this was a new one for him."

Carr described Knight as a "really kindhearted soul" who understood the dangers of his profession.