Construction Crews Discover 12,000-Year-Old Mastodon Skeleton in Michigan: 'Just Blew Us Away'

The bones were found while crews were prepping for a road construction project, MLive.com reported

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 08:12 PM
https://www.facebook.com/GRMuseum/photos/pcb.10159897783365926/10159897783150926 Grand Rapids Public Museum orSsdetopn A h1 2 ica s g8 2 0 0 8g0l 1 40 2 7 g u 2l a M 201 u t 1 t t P : ta256t t 4 ·
Dr. Cory Redman of the Grand Rapids Public Museum looks through bones at the site. Photo: Grand Rapids Public Museum

A surprise of massive proportions awaited a team of construction workers in Michigan last week.

The crews uncovered a mastodon skeleton during a road construction project in Kent County on Thursday afternoon, per MLive.com, after an excavator operator noticed something red in the soil.

"You go out there to put a pipe in the ground and you find this," Kent County Drain Commissioner Ken Yonker told the outlet. "To find a mastodon, that just blew us away."

"That was just really cool," he added.

The construction project, meant to replace a culvert, is now on hold as researchers look through the site for additional pieces of the skeleton, MLive.com reported.

"We're looking back at the past of our existence and, and where we are, and it's just, it just kind of puts a little perspective on where we are, who we are on this earth," Yonker told ABC affiliate WZZM.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) will be receiving the mastodon, and shared images of volunteers and experts excavating the bones from the ground on Friday.

An update posted to GRPM's Facebook page on Monday showed one of the bones that had already arrived at the museum.

"Right now, all of the bones have been excavated and are starting to be cleaned and slowly dried out," Dr. Cory Redman, Science Curator at the GRPM, told PEOPLE in a statement. "The Museum is working with our partners at the University of Michigan's Museum of Paleontology, to begin studying and conserving the bones, so they can be displayed in the future."

"This process will take about a year and a half," he added. "From what we can tell so far, the skeleton appears to be ~60 percent complete and belongs to a single, juvenile mastodon and would have died over 11,700 years ago."

According to MLive.com, crews have filled over 100 bags with bones from the site, but they have not yet found the animal's skull.

"Very rarely do you find a complete skeleton especially of a large vertebrate like this," University of Michigan research specialist Scott Beld told the outlet. "We didn't find the skull or any of the tusks, unfortunately, but we found a lot of other really great stuff."

RELATED VIDEO: Teacher Creates Detailed Dinosaur Drawings

Mastodons lived in North America and are often confused with the Woolly Mammoth, according to the New York State Museum. Both animals resemble hairy elephants, but mastodons are generally smaller in size and have a different curve to their tusks.

The museum said it is thought both animals went extinct 10,000 years ago due to environmental stress and low birthrate. They also may have been hunted to extinction by American Indians.

Related Articles
Sea Dragon Fossil Discovery
Drone Video Shows 180-Million-Year-Old Sea Dragon Fossil: 'Truly Exceptional'
Triceratops skeleton
World's Biggest Triceratops Skeleton Up for Auction, Expected to Sell for More Than $1.4 Million
Dinosaurs with a meteor
Scientists May Have Found Pieces of the Asteroid That Caused the Extinction of the Dinosaurs: Report
Image
Michigan Farmer Discovers 10,000-Year-Old Woolly Mammoth Skeleton in Soy Field
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Twelve-year old boy finds dinosaur fossil at Nature Conservancy of Canada Horseshoe Canyon site
12-Year-Old Boy Finds 69-Million-Year-Old Fossil on Hike in Canada: 'A Very Important Discovery'
14,000-Year-Old Bones Found in Las Vegas Backyard 
Las Vegas Couple Shocked When Pool Builders Find Bones from Ice Age in Their New Backyard
The Inn at Honey Run Facebook
Boy, 12, Finds Woolly Mammoth Tooth at Family Reunion in Ohio
Card Placeholder Image
'Dinosaur Jim' Jensen Finds a Shoulder Bone That Was Connected to a Set of Bones 50 Feet Tall
A Sotheby's New York employee demonstrates the size of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton, the first to be offered at auction, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in New York.
77-Million-Year-Old Skeleton of a Gorgosaurus to Be Auctioned for the First Time
american idol where are they now
'American Idol' 's Most Memorable Contestants: Where Are They Now?
Card Placeholder Image
The Bone Collector
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Mammoth Tooth Molar - All Proceeds To Be Donated To Ukrainian Crisis
12,000-Year-Old Mammoth Tooth Found by Fisherman Auctioned Off to Help Ukraine amid Invasion
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos