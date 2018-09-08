Connecticut Woman Blows Off Hand After Mistaking Dynamite for Candle During Blackout

A Connecticut woman was hospitalized after she accidentally mistook a stick of dynamite for a candle.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a call on Thursday night when a 30-year-old woman lit a “quarter stick of dynamite” in her home during a blackout, thinking it was a candle. The dynamite was reportedly left by the home’s previous owners.

According to Police Spokesman Av Harris, the woman was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital immediately after the incident. She was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

“She suffered extreme injuries to one of her hands,” Harris said. “She also suffered serious injuries to her face.”

The unidentified woman, her husband and their two children were at home on Thursday when they lost power after severe storms swept through the area. The family allegedly tried to go to Home Depot to purchase backup lighting, but the store was closed.

Upon returning home, Harris says “the family remembered that when they purchased their home two years ago, there were a couple of what they thought were candles, left in the basement by the previous residents of the home or (previous) homeowners.”

When the woman lit the object, it exploded in her hand and blew out at least one window in the home. In addition to the trauma to her face, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Caldaroni confirmed on Thursday evening that the mother-of-two had also lost several fingers.

RELATED ARTICLE: Charge of Possessing an Explosive Dropped Against Ex-Boyfriend of Victim in Spa Bombing

Though the woman’s husband and children were present at the time, they were not hurt in the incident.

Following the explosion, the Bridgeport Fire Department searched the house and found what appeared to be another “dynamic device.” The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was immediately brought in to safely remove, detonate and dispose of the explosive.

Surrounding homes in the area were also searched as a precaution. No other explosive devices were discovered.

RELATED VIDEO: Austin Serial Bombing Suspect Kills Himself in Explosion During Police Confrontation

Fireworks and dynamite are illegal in the state of Connecticut. However, Harris told The CTPost that no charges will be pressed against the family since the explosion was ruled a “tragic accident” by the fire marshal.

“Since this appears to have been an accident [and] the residents of this home had no prior knowledge that what they had in their home were explosive devices not permitted by law, the Bridgeport police will not be pressing any charges as a result of this incident at this time,” Harris explained.

It is still unclear as to why the previous homeowners had dynamite in their basement.

Police are reminding homeowners to keep backup battery-operated, glow stick or hand-cranked lighting available in case of emergencies. They are also advising residents to be aware of any unfamiliar items in their home that seem fire-related and to immediately report them to the local fire department if observed.