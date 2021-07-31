Connecticut Teen with 'Beautiful Soul' Killed in Jet Ski Collision: He Was 'So Full of Life'

A community in Connecticut is mourning the death of Matthew Horvath, an 18-year-old who was tragically killed in a boating accident.

According to officials, the fatal incident occurred in the Cedar Beach area on Tuesday night when two jet skis collided with each other while traveling in Long Island Sound.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Milford Fire Department said in a news release that people on a private boat helped the injured. Horvath was in critical condition with CPR being performed on him when paramedics arrived.

He died after he was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, Will Healey, a spokesperson for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told the Connecticut Post.

Horvath was a recent graduate of Shelton High School, according to local news station WVIT.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our recent graduate, Matthew Horvath," his alma mater said in a statement to the outlet. "He was well-liked, a hard worker, and a member of our varsity soccer team."

RELATED VIDEO: YouTuber, 22, Dies Falling From Mountain While Filming Video: 'We Are in Great Grief,' Says Mom

In the wake of Horvath's death, a GoFundMe campaign — which describes the teen as a "beautiful soul gone too soon — has been set up to help cover "unforeseen expenses" for the family.

"What a tragic and unexpected loss," the page's description reads. "We can't believe you're gone. You were always so full of life, hopes and dreams."