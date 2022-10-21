A Connecticut national guardsman was killed in a car accident three days before his wedding.

SPC Josué Alicea-Tirado, 19, died after suffering injuries in a two-car accident in Waterbury early Tuesday morning, according to his obituary. He was set to marry his fiancé on Friday.

The collision happened at around 5:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Watertown Avenue, in a residential area, CT Insider reports.

Lt. Ryan Bessette told the outlet that both drivers were taken to the hospital, with the driver of the other car suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

"I want to send my condolences to the family, friends, and battle buddies of Spc. Josue Alicea-Tirado," Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr. wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "The loss of this young man so close to what should have been the happiest day of his life makes this tragedy even harder to digest."

The teenager had served in the national guard for two years and worked as a mechanic in his civilian life, Evon said in a letter attached to his tweet.

"To each of our Soldiers and Airmen, I encourage you all to look to each other for support and to communicate openly and honestly about the grief you feel during this difficult time," Evon said.

He went on to list Connecticut National Guard care phone numbers in the letter, saying in a follow-up tweet, "Please take a moment today to tell those closest to you that you love them. If any of our Guardsmen would like to speak to a grief counselor, please do not hesitate to reach out to the resources listed below."

According to Alicea-Tirado's obituary, the avid car buff loved sports and enjoyed attending car meets.

Born in Puerto Rico, Alicea-Tirado came from a large, "close-knit" family which includes a twin sister as well as two other siblings, parents Helga Tirado and Josué Alicea and his fiancée Diane Solis.

"His ultimate goal in life was to work for the FBI and make his family proud," his obituary read.

A wake will now be held Friday, on the day Alicea-Tirado was supposed to be married, and his funeral is set for Saturday.