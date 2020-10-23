Suffield Police reportedly said they pulled the man's body from the water before identifying him as David McIntire of Enfield

Conn. Man Dies After Falling Off Motor Scooter and Rolling Into Canal: Reports

A 51-year-old man has died after his body was pulled from a Connecticut canal following a motor scooter accident, according to multiple reports.

The Suffield Police Department said they discovered the man, who was identified as David McIntire, in the body of water located off of Canal Road in Suffield, CBS affiliate WFSB and The Enfield Patch reported.

A preliminary investigation by police indicated that the incident happened while McIntire was riding on a motorized scooter on a trail near the canal, according to the outlets.

Authorities believe the Enfield resident may have lost control of his scooter before falling to the ground and rolling over an embankment into the water, WSFB and The Patch reported.

Bystanders at the scene reportedly helped pull McIntire out of the water following the accident and performed CPR until emergency responders arrived.

He was immediately transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, but it was sadly too late as he died at the hospital a short time later from his injuries, according to the outlets.

At this time, the cause and manner of McIntire's death remain unclear.

A representative of the Suffield Police Department tells PEOPLE that they are awaiting results from the medical examiner's office.

The incident is currently under investigation by authorities, according to the outlets.