Connecticut High School Student Dies in Freak Ice Hockey Accident: 'We Have Heavy Hearts'

Teddy Balkind died after suffering an injury to his neck during a game on Thursday

A 10th-grade student from Connecticut has died after suffering an injury to his neck during a junior varsity ice hockey game last week.

St. Luke's School hockey player Teddy Balkind died on Thursday after he fell on the ice during a game and was run into by another player who was "unable to stop" before the collision, police told Greenwich Time.

Balkind's neck was cut by the other player's skate blade and he was taken to a local hospital but did not survive an emergency operation, according to a statement from the school that was obtained by ABC News.

"There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can," St. Luke's Head of School Mark Davis told the community in an email following the accident, according to Greenwich Time.

The New Canaan-based school canceled classes on Friday and announced a delayed start for the school day on Monday. On social media, residents took pictures of hockey sticks outside their doors in a tribute to Balkind. Many were posted under the hashtag #StickOutForTeddy.

"No words. Lots of tears," Connecticut resident Dr. Jason Emery wrote on Twitter. "The hockey community near and far is family. We lost a family member. Prayers for the family, teammates, communities, and all connected to such a tragedy just over an hour away. Our family has #sticksoutforTeddy."

The New Canaan Police Department posted a tribute to Balkind to social media and said the young hockey player had been "an all-around incredible young man, son and brother."

"The Town of New Canaan and the St. Luke's community suffered a tragic loss last night," they said. "Teddy Balkind, a Sophomore at St. Luke's passed away after suffering a tragic injury in a hockey game between St. Luke's and Brunswick."

Former NHL player Martin St. Louis sent condolences over Twitter.

"We have heavy hearts in our local hockey community," he tweeted. "My thoughts and prayers are with Teddy's family, teammates, friends and everyone impacted by this tragedy."

New Canaan High School Boys Hockey Team called Balkind a "wonderful young man, always smiling, a terrific teammate."

Davis told Greenwich Time that the school was focused on helping their community following Balkind's tragic death.