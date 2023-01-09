Connecticut Family Finds Bear Hibernating Under Their Deck: 'We Could Not Believe It'

"We're trying to keep our distance, but he is cute," said Vincent Dashukewich

By
Published on January 9, 2023 12:28 PM
black bear in tall grass
Photo: Getty

A family in Connecticut got a big shock when they recently found a bear hibernating under their deck.

"My brother and his girlfriend were taking the dog out and she was acting a little bit nervous," Tyler Dashukewich told CNN of the discovery in Plainville. "So we just peaked down under the deck and there was the bear there."

"We could not believe it," added the photographer. "We're used to seeing bears where I live, but we're not used to them staying for so long."

Footage of the discovery — which was initially shared on TikTok, where it has gotten over 15 million views — shows that the black bear was found nestled on a pile of leaves, and thankfully remained calm as the family continued to capture video.

The family told CNN that they reached out to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

They said the agency told them "it was likely a male black bear that can be left alone until hibernation is over," which is what they plan on doing.

According to ABC affiliate WTNH, they were also told that if the bear begins to cause issues, they can try blowing an air horn and flashing bright lights to try and get him to leave. Or, the agency said they could come to take care of it.

PEOPLE reached out to the agency for additional comment.

So far, Vincent Dashukewich, Tyler's brother, says the bear has been "super chill."

"I've gone out to check on him a few times and he hasn't really moved," Vincent told WTNH.

And while while some commenters on TikTok have suggested they "make him a pet," that's not the plan. "We're trying to keep our distance, but he is cute," Vincent told the station.

According to DEEP, although it was once rare to see bears in Connecticut, they've "made a comeback" since the mid-1800s, thanks in part to forest growth.

"Black bears are generally shy and secretive and usually fearful of humans. However, if they regularly find food near houses and areas of human activity, they can lose their fear of humans," the agency wrote, noting that "unlike grizzly bears, black bears are seldom aggressive toward humans, even when cubs are present."

"If you see a bear on your property you can either leave the bear alone and wait for it to leave or make loud noises from a safe distance to attempt to scare the bear away," they wrote. "After the bear leaves the property, remove anything that may have attracted it to the area."

