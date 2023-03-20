5 Conn. Siblings Aged 8-17 Killed in Car Crash on N.Y. Highway, 9-Year-Old Survives

Five children aged between 8 and 17 were killed in a fiery crash after the SUV they were traveling in veered off a New York highway and into a tree, police said.

A statement from Westchester County Police said a 16-year-old boy was believed to be driving the Nissan Rogue when it crashed on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale about 12:20 a.m. local time. The SUV caught fire after it hit a tree and no other vehicles were involved.

The sole survivor was a boy, 9, who was apparently riding in the hatchback area and managed to escape through the rear of the vehicle. The boy was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four males and a female who died are all from the state of Connecticut. Family members are being notified and the identities of the children have not yet been released to the public.

Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, Connecticut, told the Associated Press the children were part of the same family, and he had reached out to the father to offer support.

"It's the unimaginable," Conway said. "Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone — one child, never mind five that you're going to have to now make arrangements for."

A family member also confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media Group that the children were all related, though didn't comment further.

State Representative Kara Rochelle shared a GoFundMe page set up for the family, adding "You are all in my heart, in all of our hearts."

A police statement said the crash remains under investigation and detectives from the General Investigations Unit were working together with the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team.