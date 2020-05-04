Concerts Allowed in Missouri Starting Monday, Texas Okays Theaters as States Chart Reopening Plans

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that states should calculate gradual paths to reopening in order to avoid surges in coronavirus infections

Several U.S. states are loosening restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as public health experts warn against rushing to reopen.

Beginning Monday, Missouri is rolling out a month-long plan to gradually resume certain businesses while keeping social distancing protocols. Gov. Mike Parson announced the "Show Me Strong" path for reopening, which would permit live events, including concerts, provided organizers could keep concertgoers six feet apart, according to Billboard.

"There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families," reads the official outline.

“As Monday approaches, I know many people are excited, but I want to remind everyone that this is not the flip of a switch,” said Parson about the plan, which also allows spiritual gatherings and retail shopping while social distancing. “Coronavirus is not gone, and we must continue to be proactive and maintain social distancing to protect not only ourselves but everyone around us.”

In Texas over the weekend, establishments like restaurants and movie theaters were also given the go-ahead to reopen with reduced capacity by Gov. Greg Abbott. While most major movie chains stayed closed in the state, some cinemas opened with "airport security-like" entrances, according to Variety.

Thousands of beach-goers in Huntington Beach, California, on April 25.

As more than a dozen states begin to reopen after a month or more under stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that rushing to lift restrictions could cause a resurgence in cases.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead health expert on the White House’s coronavirus task force, cautioned governors against “leapfrogging” ahead to reopening without making sure that proper safety measures — such as widespread testing, available hospital beds and sufficient personal protective equipment for workers — are in place.

“Obviously you could get away with that, but you’re making a really significant risk,” Fauci told CNN on Thursday.

Fauci said that if states relax their restrictions too soon — especially those still seeing a significant number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — the virus will just continue to circulate.

On Saturday, Texas recorded its third consecutive day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Associated Press. Saturday also marked their second-highest infection rate for a single day.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that when you pull back mitigation, you’re going to start seeing cases crop up here and there,” he said. “If you’re not able to handle them, you’re going to see another peak, a spike, and then you almost have to turn the clock back to go back to mitigation.”

Fauci said that state legislators need to use the White House guidelines for reopening, which were published on April 16.

“I keep trying to articulate to the public and to the leaders, ‘Take a look at the guidelines,’ ” said Fauci. “They don’t tell you because you’ve reached the end of the 30-day mitigation period that, all of a sudden, you switch a light on and you just go for it. That’s not the way to do it. Each state, each city, each region is going to be a little different.”

