Concertgoer Reportedly Has 'Loud and Full Body Orgasm' During L.A. Philharmonic Performance

"One can't know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy," said one audience member

By
Published on May 1, 2023 02:50 PM
Walt Disney Concert Hall
Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Somebody in the audience at a Los Angeles Philharmonic performance on Friday night reportedly had what one fellow concertgoer called "a loud and full body orgasm."

Multiple attendees at Walt Disney Concert Hall reported hearing a moaning noise at one point during a performance of Tchaikovsky's Fifth symphony, according to The Los Angeles Times, which spoke to a number of people who were there.

Music agent Lukas Burton told the newspaper "there was a sort of gasp in the audience," but that it felt like "a rather lovely expression of somebody who was so transported that it had some kind of effect on them."

"One can't know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy," Burton remarked, noting that it was "wonderfully timed" with the music.

A fellow concertgoer described the moment as "quite beautiful," while speaking with The Los Angeles Times.

"I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she ... had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her," said the attendee.

Magnus Fiennes — a composer and the brother of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes — was also in attendance and seconded the notion about the nature of the sound.

"Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night," Magnus tweeted on Saturday. "A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th's second movement... Band politely carried on."

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has not publicly addressed what happened.

RELATED VIDEO: Spanish Woman, 50, Emerges from Cave After 500 Days Alone Underground: 'I Didn't Want to Come Out'

Although many people who attended came to a similar conclusion, not everybody is in agreement.

In response to Fiennes' message, a conducer who claimed to be sitting "a few seats away" said "this is not what happened," and that they worried that woman, who has not been identified, had a "medical emergency."

Fiennes went on to share that his post was "merely an observation," but claimed that the woman "remained for the rest of the show."

Despite the noise made during the second movement, the orchestra continued playing and there were no additional disruptions, those in attendance agreed.

The program, which was led by conductor Elim Chan, also featured a violin concerto by Thomas Adès titled "Concentric Paths."

