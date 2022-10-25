A 19-year-old surf ski racer was lucky to escape uninjured after being knocked into the ocean by a Great White shark during a recent event in Australia.

According to 9News, Nat Drummond was about half a mile into a race on Sunday morning when his surf ski was hit by a large shark that bit into the craft near where he was sitting.

"My ski just kind of lifted above the water," Nat told the outlet of the incident, which occurred off the shores of Adelaide. "The next thing I knew, I was in the air, and then I was in the water."

"And then I saw this figure just fall back into the water," he continued. "It was a big shark."

Nat told the Washington Post that he fell into the water during the attack. But he quickly detached himself from a leg rope connected to the ski and swam toward a nearby competitor, he also said.

"My heart just sunk," Nat's father, Murray, told reporters after seeing the ski, but not his son, in the water after the attack.

A short while later, Nat was back on shore after being picked up by a rescue boat.

"You don't realize how much you absolutely love your kids until something like that happens," Murray said of finally seeing his son, per the Post.

In a post to social media, Surf Life Saving South Australia said Nat was safe and with his family "thanks to the amazing efforts of [our] whole community that were in the water with him."

"All protocols and training were used by the event organizers and Nat would like to thank all for that," the message continued. "All members involved have been offered counseling and have been advised to not enter the water for the rest of the day."

While officials have not confirmed the species of shark that attacked Nat, they believe it was a Great White, according to the Post.

South Australian Ocean and Surf Ski Paddlers race director Craig Burton told Australia's ABC News that while shark sightings have occurred in Adelaide during the spring, he had never seen an attack happen during competition.

"I've personally been doing this for well over 40 years and I do know some of our paddlers have seen sharks while out paddling," he explained, "but never anything like this."

According to ABC, search teams were unable to locate the shark after the incident, but beachgoers have since returned to the water.

Meanwhile, Nat told reporters he is thankful and feeling very fortunate.

"I might buy a lottery ticket," he said, according to the Post.

He also called the incident "an absolute freak accident," adding it was "a one-in-a-million thing that probably won't happen again in my lifetime."