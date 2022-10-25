Human Interest Man, 19, Tossed into Water by Great White Shark that Destroyed His Surf Ski During Race in Australia Nat Drummond was racing off a South Australian beach when he was sent "in the air" by a Great White shark that wrecked his surf ski By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Instagram Twitter Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 05:09 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Surf Life Saving SA/Facebook A 19-year-old surf ski racer was lucky to escape uninjured after being knocked into the ocean by a Great White shark during a recent event in Australia. According to 9News, Nat Drummond was about half a mile into a race on Sunday morning when his surf ski was hit by a large shark that bit into the craft near where he was sitting. "My ski just kind of lifted above the water," Nat told the outlet of the incident, which occurred off the shores of Adelaide. "The next thing I knew, I was in the air, and then I was in the water." "And then I saw this figure just fall back into the water," he continued. "It was a big shark." Nat told the Washington Post that he fell into the water during the attack. But he quickly detached himself from a leg rope connected to the ski and swam toward a nearby competitor, he also said. Shark Attack Victim Reveals How She 'Won' Struggle with 6-Foot Creature in Florida "My heart just sunk," Nat's father, Murray, told reporters after seeing the ski, but not his son, in the water after the attack. A short while later, Nat was back on shore after being picked up by a rescue boat. "You don't realize how much you absolutely love your kids until something like that happens," Murray said of finally seeing his son, per the Post. In a post to social media, Surf Life Saving South Australia said Nat was safe and with his family "thanks to the amazing efforts of [our] whole community that were in the water with him." Surfer Fights Back and Survives Shark Attack at California Beach: 'Grateful to Be Alive' "All protocols and training were used by the event organizers and Nat would like to thank all for that," the message continued. "All members involved have been offered counseling and have been advised to not enter the water for the rest of the day." While officials have not confirmed the species of shark that attacked Nat, they believe it was a Great White, according to the Post. RELATED VIDEO: Teen Cheerleader Who Survived Shark Attack Takes First Steps After Leg Amputation: 'Such a Warrior' South Australian Ocean and Surf Ski Paddlers race director Craig Burton told Australia's ABC News that while shark sightings have occurred in Adelaide during the spring, he had never seen an attack happen during competition. "I've personally been doing this for well over 40 years and I do know some of our paddlers have seen sharks while out paddling," he explained, "but never anything like this." According to ABC, search teams were unable to locate the shark after the incident, but beachgoers have since returned to the water. Meanwhile, Nat told reporters he is thankful and feeling very fortunate. "I might buy a lottery ticket," he said, according to the Post. He also called the incident "an absolute freak accident," adding it was "a one-in-a-million thing that probably won't happen again in my lifetime."