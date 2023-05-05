Companies That Are All About Random Acts of Kindness (and the Customers that Love Them)

In a world where anyone can whip out their phone to complain about the slightest flight delay or grumpy cashier, we love to celebrate the positive interactions that make someone's day and encourage them to pay that kindness forward. We rounded up seven companies that have provided random acts of kindness to their customers, and shared the reactions that prove that even the smallest gesture can make a huge difference.

Trader Joe's Employee Gifts a Customer Flowers on a Tough Day

Trader Joe's fans go hard— partially because they love the low prices and fun grocery finds, but also because the employees are legendarily nice and thoughtful. In one recent anecdote, TikTok user @dabaaaabyy was having a tough day and teared up when her TJ's cashier made conversation with her. Seeing her reaction he ran off and dashed back with a bouquet of flowers, gifted to her to brighten her day. "Moral of the story is to shop at Trader Joe's because I literally love everybody that works there," she says. "And you never know what one small act of kindness is gonna do for somebody."

Chewy.com Sends Flowers When Your Pet Passes Away

Pet parents love Chewy.com as a one-stop, subscribe-and-save shop for their animal's needs. But if you've got a monthly bag of pet food on auto-ship and your pet passes away, getting that bag in the mail can be a painful reminder of what you've lost. People have shared that when they've reported their pet's death to Chewy, customer service reps have encouraged them to donate the unused food, then follow up with a sweet sympathy card and a flower arrangement in honor of your beloved animal. TikTok user @LadySue93's emotional reaction to receiving her flowers has been liked more than 1.3 million times.

Disney's "Magic Moments"



Disney fans are well aware of the many ways the brand's employees are empowered to provide "magical moments" to park guests, and examples are all over social media. Whether it's an upgraded room view, a free sweet treat, or a thoughtful vacation extra, Disney is known for their great treatment of customers. An example that was too adorable not to share: TikTok creator @theenchantedesquire's daughter was just barely too short to ride on a coaster she really wanted to try. The ride operator saw her daughter's disappointment and gave her a special pass to skip the line as soon as she was tall enough to ride. Six weeks later, when she was tall enough, the pass zipped her daughter right on to the coaster. Talk about a magical memory!

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Wegmans Employee Appreciation

Another grocery store that does right by both its customers and the people who work there: Wegmans, a regional grocery chain on the East Coast. Shoppers love the well-stocked bathrooms (the cabinets in the women's rooms are known for offering free period products, and the changing stations also have free diapers) but according to TikTok user @ltucker1 it's also a great place to work. Some of the perks of being an employee? Random employee appreciation breakfasts, free coffee, and an ice cream bar to celebrate the store's anniversary. One commenter agreed: "Wegmans best place to work. 18 years and counting— they know how to treat their employees."

Juicy Body Goddess Boutique Gifts Teen Her Prom Dress

Summer Lucille at Juicy Body Goddess. Juicy Body Goddess

Juicy Body Goddess is a plus-size boutique in Charlotte, NC that bills itself as "where fat girls get confidence!" And when a teen came in looking for her prom dress that's exactly what she got— after owner Summer Lucille gifted her her dream dress, which was outside her budget. "This dress is $700, but it's free," she tells her elated customer.

"[Prom dress shopping] was horrific for me… dressing these dolls is healing," she wrote. "Her budget was low. I couldn't let her leave without purple." The sweet surprise has been viewed nearly 16 million times.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

TD Bank Offers Treats

Fast Company made mention of TD Bank's noteworthy customer service, with special touches like lollipops for humans and dog treats for four-legged bankers. But TikTok user @sraym0nd12 says it's not just that they offer the treats, it's that they remember things about their customers. She shard and brought her a whole envelope full. "Who can be like 'Oh my God, I love going to the bank!?'" the TikTok user said, pointing to herself. You can too, if you've got some people who are awesome at customer service.

Tiff's Treats Hands Out "Cookie Kindness"

Tiff's Treats loves to make someone's day a little brighter— that's why you may have seen the cookie delivery brand's "cookie kindness" out in action. The brand makes special free cookie deliveries to some of our most hardworking folks— from grocery store workers, to flight attendants, to teachers, you never know where Tiff's cookie kindness will show up next with a sweet treat for someone who really needs it!