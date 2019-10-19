Commuters Save Woman Who Was Accidentally Pushed onto Subway Tracks as Train Was Entering Station

A woman has multiple strangers to thank for saving her life after they alerted an oncoming train to stop so it would not hit her as she laid unconscious on the subway tracks.

The harrowing moment, which was captured on security footage in a Buenos Aires, Argentina subway station, shows a man leaning against the wall before he suddenly passes out and falls forward into a crowd of people.

A woman, who was standing in front of him near the edge of the subway platform, was accidentally pushed over and hurled onto the tracks. From the momentum of the push, she appears to forcefully hit her head, knocking her unconscious.

Just a second later, an oncoming train can be seen approaching the station — which is when multiple commuters jump into action and frantically wave down the conductor to save the helpless woman, who was lying motionless on the tracks.

While many of the people who helped were waiting for the train and happened to witness the entirety of the freak accident, others quickly came running from the other side of the platform, as well as the nearby staircase, to offer assistance.

The train eventually slowed and came to a stop, just feet away from the unconscious woman. Once it was safe, several commuters jumped down onto the tracks and helped lift the woman onto the platform.

Those courageous strangers then stayed with her until paramedics arrived and provided medical attention to the woman.

The woman and the fainting man have not yet been identified, though both are believed to be okay after the incident, which reportedly took place at the Pueyrredon station of the Buenos Aires Underground on Tuesday morning, according to The Sun.