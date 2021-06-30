Community Rallies Around Mom, Teen Daughter Pulled from Rubble in Fla. Condo Collapse: 'Miracles'

Angela Gonzalez and her daughter Deven are recovering in the hospital as they await word on their missing husband and father Edgar Gonzalez

Among the small glimmers of hope to come in the immediate aftermath of the Champlain Towers condo collapse in Surfside, Florida was the heroic rescue of mom Angela Gonzalez and her teenage daughter.

Gonzalez suffered a broken pelvis when she plunged four floors, from the ninth to the fifth, last Thursday, WFOR reported. But despite her injury, she and Deven, 16, were pulled from the rubble.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A GoFundMe arranged by friends of the family was quickly swarmed with tributes and donations totaling more than $84,000.

"My daughter played volleyball with Deven and I set this up as a way to help the family," Kim Kaplan Marchena tells PEOPLE. "We didn't do it to get [media] attention, we just wanted to help."

Gonzalez and Deven were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they have been getting treatment. Taylor, Deven's older sister, was not in the building at the time of the collapse. She has been by their side while the family waits for news on patriarch Edgar, a Miami-Dade attorney who is still missing along with the family's dog Daisy, according to the GoFundMe.

RELATED VIDEO: 99 People Still Missing After Multistory Condo Building in Miami Collapses

Gonzalez, a mental health provider who works with underserved communities, has been intubated while she recovers, the page said.

Deven, a Miami Senior High School varsity volleyball player who hopes to be a college and professional player one day, has undergone surgery for her broken leg.

For more on the devastating condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Because the "close-knit" family is not yet ready to talk, Gonzalez's best friend Joslyn has been sharing daily updates to the GoFundMe page.

Joslyn's first update on Friday noted that Gonzalez was intubated but stable.

"They believe she will make [a] long but full recovery," Joslyn wrote. "They are both truly miracles."

On Saturday, Joslyn reported that Gonzalez was still intubated, but "she was responding to my questions and opened her eyes a couple of times. She's one tough lady!"

According to Joslyn, Deven had surgery on her leg on Saturday and is scheduled to have one more surgery this week. "If all goes well, should be walking (with a lot of assistance of course) by Thursday or Friday," she wrote.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, was still intubated on Sunday, but was "responding" and "fighting" by Wednesday, which was also her birthday.

"They are letting her sleep so her body can concentrate on healing," Joslyn wrote. "She is responsive when asked questions so that is great news."

With dad Edgar still among the missing, older daughter Taylor, who works in the hospital industry, has stepped up.

"Taylor is a champ! She has so much to process, yet has been so strong for her family," Joslyn wrote. "She has been a comfort for Deven/Angela. She has taken on the caregiver role for her sister... Taylor is managing everything with so much strength."