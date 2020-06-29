Community Raises $60K for Injured 13-Year-Old Boy Struck by Train While Riding Bike

“We’re not giving up. He’s not giving up. He’s a fighter,” the boy's parents said

A Wisconsin community is rallying around a 13-year-old boy as he recovers in the intensive care unit after he was struck by a train while riding his bike.

Friends and family have raised more than $60,000 for Davey Murray, who was struck by an Amtrak train in Wauwatosa on Wednesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WDJT reported.

Police said Davey was riding with friends near the tracks when a train headed westbound blocked their view of a second train that was heading east at the same time, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ.

“This was an accident,” his parents Patrick and Tracey told WDJT. “He was with his friends, and it was just bad luck that it was a double train. One [train] went one way and one went the other, and he thought it was clear and it wasn’t.”

Davey — who was taken to Milwaukee’s Children’s Wisconsin hospital in critical condition — suffered several broken and fractured bones, two collapsed lungs, brain swelling and other internal injuries, according to a GoFundMe page arranged for the family.

The page said Sunday that Davey was still in the ICU and would likely remain there “for some time,” but was already showing signs of improvement.

“We’re not giving up. He’s not giving up. He’s a fighter,” his parents told WDJT. “We’re going to fight with him side by side.”

Paul Morse-Caruso, who has a son the same age as Davey, was among those who helped organize the GoFundMe page, which described Davey as “funny, brave, confident [and] bold.”

“That child is a very strong, feisty kid, and he is a fighter,” Morse-Caruso told WDJT. “I know that he’s going to pull through this … The kid walks into a room and he is magnetic. Everyone is drawn to his energy. He has a beautiful smile that instantly draws you in.”

As he fights for his life in the hospital, Davey’s parents say the most difficult part is having to just sit and watch.

“It’s the most excruciating thing when you’re just sitting here and you can’t do anything to help him,” Tracey told WTMJ.