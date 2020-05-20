From Farts to Birds: Comedian Tom McGovern Writes 'Silly' Quarantine Jingles to 'Spread Positivity'

Tom McGovern wants to help you tell your partner in isolation to stop passing so much gas.

As people stay home and practice social-distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New York City-based comedian is doing his part to lighten up the mood by writing personalized quarantine-themed jingles.

"I quickly realized that one of the skills that I have is being able to write funny little things quickly," McGovern, 27, tells PEOPLE. "So, I thought, 'Hey, if I can spread some positivity and make some extra money, that'd be the best-case scenario.' And quarantine-jingles checked both of those boxes."

McGovern posted a video to his Instagram in early March to advertise the jingles, offering to write a 1-minute song about anything — literally anything — people wanted.

From missed birthdays and graduations to a song about the perils of installing a new kitchen sink and one woman's complicated relationship with her pet bird, McGovern says he's seen just about every request you can imagine.

"The second or third most popular subject is 'My partner won't stop farting,' " he says, laughing. "I've written a lot of rap songs about, 'Hey, please stop farting. Your farts smell bad.' "

But what originally started as just a fun way to keep busy quickly became an instant success for the comedian.

"The month of April literally melted away because most of my days were filled with writing these funny little songs," says McGovern, who also just released his new EP titled I Made It. "It turned into something much greater than anything that I anticipated."

McGovern, who records each jingle from his closet, says he's written nearly 150 songs to date — and that doesn't count the requests currently sitting in his inbox.