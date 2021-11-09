Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, but spread across the country

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks real-time outage information, Xfinity had a spike in reported outages starting early Tuesday. Over 20,000 reports were made starting around 1:24 a.m., with a second spike of over 54,000 reports occurring after 9:30 a.m., per the site.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Addressing the outages Tuesday afternoon, a Comcast spokesperson tells PEOPLE "earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue."

"We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," adds the spokesperson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cause of the widespread outage remained unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some people impacted by the loss of service have expressed their frustration on social media.



"How about using Twitter to address the near nationwide outage?? Since we can't access your website, nor contact you by phone, why not tell us what's going on???" wrote one Twitter user.