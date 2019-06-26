Strangers Help 6-Year-Old Boy Celebrate His Birthday After Classmates Skip His Party

Image zoom Colten Raymer (center left) with birthday party attendants Clay County Professional Firefighters

What started as a disappointing birthday party quickly turned into the best one yet for a 6-year-old Florida boy.

Colten Raymer, who recently finished first grade, sat at a Keystone Heights park earlier this month, eagerly waiting for all his classmates to show up to his Fortnite-themed birthday party, according to Good Morning America. But the little boy began to tear up as time passed and no one came.

“I felt sad when none of my friends showed up,” Colten told GMA.

His mother, Meagan Raymer, said she watched Colten repeatedly look toward the park’s entrance.

“It was really heartbreaking because this was his first party with his school friends,” she told the site. “He was really excited about it and not sure why they did not show.”

Meagan decided to take action. The doting mother quickly posted on the Keystone Heights Word of Mouth Facebook page, telling its nearly 9,000 members what happened and inviting them to the party, WJXT reported.

“Not only did about 40 to 50 people show up with gifts, but the Clay County Fire Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office showed up!” Meagan told the station.

Photos from the party captured Colten smiling wide as he played with his new friends and tried on the firefighters’ equipment.

“Colten was sad at first, but after the firefighters showed up he had the biggest smile ever,” Meagan told WJXT.

“Then everyone else started to show up, and he didn’t even know what to do. He just kept smiling and saying thank you to everyone. He also kept saying it was his best birthday!”

RELATED: Toddler ‘Insisted’ on Scary Nun-Themed Birthday Party — and the Internet Is Loving It

Colten doesn’t turn 7 until August, but Meagan told Clay Today that she decided to have his birthday party on June 8 to invite his classmates. She said more than 50 strangers brought presents including books, toys, candy and even cash.

“I never expected this to end up this way. We are new to the community, so we don’t know anyone at all. We’re very grateful,” Meagan told the station. “It’s unbelievable what they did for a complete stranger. It’s nice to know this is a very supportive community in a time of need.”

As for Colten, he told GMA: “This was my best birthday so far.”