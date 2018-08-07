Multiple People Injured and 2 Zoo Animals Killed in Freak Colorado Hailstorm

A freak hailstorm in Colorado Springs, Colorado, left 14 people injured and two animals dead at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Monday, according to CNN.

Brian Vaughan, a Colorado Springs Fire Department captain, told CNN that five of the 14 injured people were hospitalized. There were around 3,400 guests visiting the park on Monday, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately, in addition to several injuries, two of our animals have passed away due to trauma sustained during the hail storm,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “One animal was Daisy, a 4-year-old muscovy duck. The other animal was 13-year-old cape vulture, Motswari.”

The zoo also sustained “significant damage” to its infrastructure, the Facebook post said, noting further the “extensive amount of debris throughout Zoo grounds.”

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for additional comment.

People after the storm Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP

All those evacuated from the 140-acre zoo — which boasts 750 animals — were transported to nearby Cheyenne Mountain High School, the post said. Further, an estimated 400 cars in the zoo’s guest parking lot were “severely damaged.” According to the zoo, “Colorado Springs Police Department and Zoo security will monitor the guest parking lot throughout the night.”

#cheyennemountainzoo an idea of some of damage to vehicles at the zoo today. pic.twitter.com/fFWHFEjQcG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

Insane video of baseball size hail hitting the bear exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo this afternoon. Such a scary situation for all of the people and animals involved. Video credit: Christine Barkalow #cowx pic.twitter.com/LeC1tKzkb9 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 7, 2018

According to reports, the hail was as large as softballs. Winds reportedly hit 60 miles per hour during the storm.

“It was hail the size I’ve never seen before,” Jenny Koch, the zoo’s marketing director, told The Denver Post. “Basically chunks of ice.”

Following the hail storm, the Zoo will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 7. We will reassess at that time before making any additional decisions regarding when we will re-open. — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) August 7, 2018

The zoo tweeted that it would be closed on Tuesday as it dealt with the aftermath of the storm, which cut off the power of 2,000 nearby people.

Hail from the storm Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette/AP

“We’re still trying to figure out the extent of the damage and what needs to be done to reopen,” Koch told CNN.