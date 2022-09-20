Colorado Woman Seriously Injured After Police Car She Was Detained in Was Hit by Train

Police had detained the victim during a traffic stop prior to the crash, they said in a statement

By
Published on September 20, 2022 01:03 PM
A 20-year-old Colorado woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after the police car she had been detained in was struck by a train, per local officials.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, of Greeley, was in the back of the patrol car around 7:30 p.m. on Friday when the train collided with the vehicle north of Platteville, according to a news release published Monday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Police had detained the victim during a traffic stop prior to the crash, according to the bureau's initial release, published Saturday.

Rios-Gonzalez was transported to UCHealth Greeley Hospital with multiple injuries, but is expected to survive, CBI said on Monday.

An officer with the Platteville Police Department had stopped Rios-Gonzalez on Friday after police received a report of an "alleged road rage incident involving a firearm" in Ft. Lupton, according to Saturday's release.

Rios-Gonzalez parked her car ahead of the railroad tracks, but the PPD officer who stopped behind her parked on the tracks, per the release.

Two Ft. Lupton officers later arrived and helped detain Rios-Gonzalez on "suspicion of felony menacing," CBI said. Rios-Gonzalez was then placed in the back of the PPD car, which was still on the tracks.

The train hit the police car while the on-scene officers "cleared the suspect vehicle" while conducting an investigation.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, according to Monday's release. Multiple agencies are assisting, including the Ft. Lupton Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol and the CBI itself.

Platteville police chief Carl Dwyer reportedly confirmed that a Platteville police officer is on administrative leave as the incident is investigated, according to Colorado Public Radio.

It is unclear if Rios-Gonzalez has retained an attorney.

The Platteville Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

