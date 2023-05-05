Colorado Woman Finds 'Shockingly Big' Snakes in the Walls of New Home: 'I'm Scared to Death'

The woman said she has found at least ten snakes at her home since moving in

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 5, 2023 03:18 PM
Python snake hiding in the house
Photo: Getty

A homebuyer in Colorado has found herself in a nightmare of a situation.

Amber Hall told ABC affiliate KMGH-TV that she was excited to move into her newly purchased Centennial home until she made a startling discovery: there were "shockingly big" snakes in the garage walls.

As she was unpacking one day, she noticed her dog "started walking" very slowly.

"I came over to see what he was looking at, thinking it was like a spider or something, and there were two little holes right here and I saw snakes slither up the wall," she told the outlet.

Woman Finds ‘Shockingly Big’ Snakes in the Walls of New Home

Unfortunately, since first finding the first snake about two weeks ago, she's found ten more slithering around, per the outlet.

"Everybody's saying they're some form of garter snake. But they're also giving the caveat that nobody's ever seen their garter snake that big," she said.

Hall, told the outlet she's spent abut $1,000 trying to remove the reptiles said that a snake wrangler believed they'd been there for at least two years. (Although the company that sold the house said they'd never heard of a snake problem there, per the outlet).

Another theory? Joe Sheftel, president of Denver-based Blue Tick Pest and Wildlife Control, told the outlet it's possible there could be a snake den below the garage.

As for Hall, she said she is unsure if she will ever feel safe in the home until the problem is fully resolved.

"I can't unpack any of my stuff because I'm definitely afraid that there's snakes in the boxes or under the boxes," Hall told the news station. "It's like you crawl into bed, and if the sheet brushes your foot or something, you immediately rip the covers off or jump out of bed to make sure nothing's in there."

"It's rough," she added. "I'm 42 years old, and this is my first home. I've worked my whole life for it, and I can't enjoy it. My kids can enjoy it. I'm scared to death."

