Midair Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Colorado

Three people are reportedly dead after two planes collided in Colorado on Saturday, KUSA first reported.

The accident was first reported at 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office told the outlet.

The aircrafts were later identified as a Cessna 172 by the Federal Aviation Administration and as a Sonex Xenos by the National Transportation Safety Board, per CNN and KUSA.

According to the authorities, the planes were located apart from each other. The first aircraft was found in a field on the south side of Niwot Road and the second was discovered tangled in trees on the north side.

The Cessna 172 carried two passengers who were both declared dead on the scene, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said, per CNN. In the other aircraft, one passenger was reported dead.

Authorities have not yet identified the names of the three victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash, the KUSA reported. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates," said a FAA spokesperson to The Washington Post.

Mountain View Fire Rescue confirmed the crash on Twitter and ask the public to avoid the area. The fire rescue team also announced road closures in the area.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.