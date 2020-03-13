Video Captures Terrifying Moment Colorado Sheriff Is Viciously Attacked by Mountain Lion

Image zoom Mountain lion Getty

Two people have been hospitalized after a mountain lion attacked them in Colorado on Wednesday.

The frightening incident, involving a citizen and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy, unfolded just before 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of River Rim Road in Loveland, according to a press release from the local sheriff’s office.

A number of authorities, including Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies, Larimer County Natural Resources rangers, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) game wardens, responded to the scene after receiving a report of a mountain lion attack, police said.

Once they arrived, deputies spotted the mountain lion and attempted to contain it, but the wild animal continued moving eastward toward a trailer park, according to the press release.

In an attempt to keep those residents safe, deputies followed the mountain lion but were caught off guard when the massive animal started attacking a deputy.

Terrifying footage, captured by Greg Paul and obtained by Fox affiliate KDVR, showed the mountain lion standing on top of the deputy as she laid on the ground. The animal quickly ran away once the deputy’s colleagues came to her rescue and kicked it off.

Though the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that “multiple shots were fired at the animal” after the vicious encounter, it still continued moving east across a river and towards a home on Black Crow Road.

At that point, a CPW game warden took matters into his own hands and shot the mountain lion, ultimately killing it near the Loveland residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Meanwhile, the citizen and deputy both suffered “apparent but non-life-threatening injuries” and were transported to the hospital to be treated, police said.

Following the incident, the CPW Northeast Region explained in a tweet that they killed the animal “because it was a threat to human safety” and that they will be “collecting samples from the lion to submit for disease and DNA analysis.”

“We do not have reason to believe there is any further public safety concerns,” the CPW added.