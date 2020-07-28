The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said at least 40 people were impacted by the slides on Monday

Colorado Mudslide with 'Boulders the Size of Small Refrigerators' Traps Several Hikers and Cars

Multiple hikers and vehicles became trapped on Monday after a mudslide washed through a highly populated Colorado waterfall trail with "boulders the size of small refrigerators," according to authorities.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO) said in a post on Facebook that at least 40 people were impacted by the slides, which occurred at the Bridal Veil Falls area overlooking Telluride.

The incident unfolded in the afternoon, with mudslides that were three to five feet deep and 35 feet wide wiping through the hiking trails, according to SMCSO's Twitter.

Several hikers and at least 15 vehicles were immediately trapped as authorities from multiple teams — including SMCSO deputies, SMCSO's Search and Rescue, the Telluride Marshal's Department, Telluride Fire Protection District EMS and San Miguel County Road and Bridge — all appeared on the scene to help with the rescue.

Throughout the afternoon, officials said they spent their time "advising and assisting motorists and hikers" to safely get through the area, while also using a drone to survey the land and check for additional victims who may have been trapped.

As they were helping with the incident, SMCSO noted that Bridal Veil Road, Bridal Veil Trail, a three-mile loop trail called Via Ferrara and Imogene Pass were all closed to traffic due to the fact it would "require mitigation work" and was "not safe to be on the road or trails."

Eventually, Road and Bridge officials were able to create a temporary roadway with "safe road conditions for [vehicles] to complete the drive down."

"More than two dozen people hiked out without assistance, and approximately 12 vehicles drove down. All other hikers and motorists are safely out of the area," SMSCO wrote on Facebook.

Authorities added that "boulders the size of small refrigerators were seen tumbling down and debris will require clearing."

Despite the severity of the situation, SMCSO officials confirmed on Facebook that no one was injured or spotted in the area after several drone flights were conducted.

Bridal Veil Road and Trail and the Via Ferrara remained closed to traffic for the safety of hikers, motorists and mitigation crews.