Alicia Rodgers chose not to get vaccinated while pregnant with her twins

Mom of 4 Dies of COVID Complications Weeks After Giving Birth to Twins: 'A Long, Hard Road'

A Colorado woman has died of COVID-19 complications just weeks after giving birth to twins, and now leaves behind a husband and two other children.

Alicia Rodgers died on Sept. 7 after a two-week battle with the deadly virus, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit her husband Stan, and their four daughters: 8-year-old Emi; 16-month-old Cora; and newborn twins, Trinity and Kenzie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Alicia's loving heart, easy laugh and silly smile will be dearly missed," organizers wrote on the donation page.

Rodgers did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination while pregnant, KUSA reported.

"It's gonna be a long, hard road. It really is," Rodgers' mother, Teresa Santana, told the news outlet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone age 12 and older, including women who are pregnant (or want to become pregnant).

The family's GoFundMe will also be used to pay for Rodgers' funeral and relocate the rest of the family back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where their loved ones live.

The page has raised over $16,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"There's no way we can ever thank everybody enough for what they've done," Teresa Santana told KUSA.

RELATED VIDEO: Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine

As of Wednesday afternoon, 55 percent of people in the United States have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 64 percent have had at least one dose, according to the New York Times.