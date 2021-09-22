Mom of 4 Dies of COVID Complications Weeks After Giving Birth to Twins: 'A Long, Hard Road'
Alicia Rodgers chose not to get vaccinated while pregnant with her twins
A Colorado woman has died of COVID-19 complications just weeks after giving birth to twins, and now leaves behind a husband and two other children.
Alicia Rodgers died on Sept. 7 after a two-week battle with the deadly virus, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to benefit her husband Stan, and their four daughters: 8-year-old Emi; 16-month-old Cora; and newborn twins, Trinity and Kenzie.
"Alicia's loving heart, easy laugh and silly smile will be dearly missed," organizers wrote on the donation page.
Rodgers did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination while pregnant, KUSA reported.
"It's gonna be a long, hard road. It really is," Rodgers' mother, Teresa Santana, told the news outlet.
RELATED: Mom of 4 Dies of COVID 1 Week After Firefighter Husband as Family Urges Others to Get Vaccinated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone age 12 and older, including women who are pregnant (or want to become pregnant).
The family's GoFundMe will also be used to pay for Rodgers' funeral and relocate the rest of the family back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where their loved ones live.
RELATED: Unvaccinated Florida Woman, 30, Dies of COVID Weeks After Miscarriage During Hospitalization
The page has raised over $16,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
"There's no way we can ever thank everybody enough for what they've done," Teresa Santana told KUSA.
RELATED VIDEO: Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine
As of Wednesday afternoon, 55 percent of people in the United States have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 64 percent have had at least one dose, according to the New York Times.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.