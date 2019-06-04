Colorado Mom Dies in Surgery After Giving Birth to Healthy Twins: 'She Had the Biggest Heart'

Image zoom Twins born in Colorado Springs, Colorado GoFundMe

Shortly after Sara Sewald gave birth to healthy twins last Wednesday, she went into surgery. Unfortunately, the new mom never woke up.

The twins’ father, Dustin Sisneros, told KKTV that doctors “had mentioned that she had had a little bit of bleeding, you know, and they were going to do what they could to stop it. So, you know, I wasn’t really too nervous. They said not to worry, it’s kind of normal and we have it under control.”

Sisneros — who was Sewald’s boyfriend — is now raising their babies, named Charlotte and Ryan, on his own, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

After the couple found out they were having twins, “it was kind of overwhelming but we were really excited for our blessings,” Sisneros told the news outlet.

But months into Sewald’s pregnancy, a doctor told them at a routine check-up that he noticed swelling and that she would have to have a c-section the next morning.

“We woke up that morning and we were both super excited to go into the delivery room. I gave her a big hug and kiss before she went into the delivery room. They took her in, and I went and got all of my scrubs on, and they took us into the delivery room … it was the beginning of an amazing journey,” he told KKTV.

After the delivery, doctors had to take Sewald to the ICU, give her blood, put her on oxygen and “sedated her and prepared for her surgery to get her, you know, back to health.”

Unfortunately, he said of the second operation, “It was just a complicated surgery. It’s hard to ask a lot of the details about what had happened.”

Sewald’s brother, Justin Spellman, told The Gazette, that his 26-year-old sister had been suffering from preeclampsia. Doctors were unable to stop her bleeding after the c-section.

Since Sewald’s death, her boyfriend has been reflecting on the woman he fell in love with over three years ago.

“It was almost love at first sight,” he told KKTV. “I waited just a little while to go ahead and ask her to be my girlfriend. But, from the moment we first hung out that night I knew that I really liked her and I could tell instantly that she had the biggest heart.”

Sisneros has been going to the hospital every day to spend time with his babies and tells the news outlet that “it just makes my heart happy whenever I see them. I go in there and I talk to them and they kind of — they know my voice and they open their eyes and they’re just the most beautiful thing. Charlotte resembles Sara in so many ways.”

Keeping Sewald’s memory alive is one of the most important things for the now single father.

“Every time I see them, I tell them their mommy loves them, and they either give me a smile so I know that she’s signifying that she’s watching and she’s in the room with us and she’s right there. It’s just so amazing. I’ll be sure her memory lives on forever,” he said.

Friends also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family, which has since raised over $37,000.

“As a now single parent of two, Dustin will need all the support he can get from friends and family to help him get ahead emotionally, as well as financially,” the GoFundMe said. “We are praying for Dustin and his family during this difficult time and any support from you all will be greatly appreciated.”

Sewald would have “been a great mom,” Sisneros’ mother, Jolene Sisneros told the Gazette. “She gave her life for them, and that’s what she would’ve wanted to do.”