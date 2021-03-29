The same facility was fined more than $15,000 on charges that they failed to protect their workers from COVID, after a large outbreak in which six employees died. They have contested these violations

Colorado Meatpacking Plant Worker Dies After Being Hit by Equipment and Falling

OSHA is investigating the death of a Colorado meatpacking plant worker, following an on-the-job accident.

The Greeley Fire Department responded to a call at the JBS Foods plant on Saturday at about 8:30 a.m., after the worker was struck by a piece of equipment and fell into water, according to Fox 31 Denver. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The man's coworkers had moved him to a safe location and were providing him with medical aid when first responders arrived, according to The Denver Post.

Firefighters and paramedics transported him to North Colorado Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Ted Herrera, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 1, called the incident "shocking and sad," noting that the man had worked for JBS for some time.

He called on the company to increase safety measures at their plant.

JBS said that they are "saddened" by the death, and they "are working closely with local officials and OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to investigate the incident."

OSHA spokesperson Denisha Braxton confirmed to PEOPLE that they are "investigating the fatality at JBS Greeley."

The investigation could take up to six months, and more information will be available when it is complete.

According to OSHA records, the facility had three open inspections in February.