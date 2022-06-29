This is the second time this year a visitor at the Yellowstone National Park has been gored by the animal

Colo. Man, 34, Gored by Bison at Yellowstone National Park While Visiting With His Family

A Colorado man was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, officials said.

The 34-year-old from Colorado Springs was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

"Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male," officials said.

"The male sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center," they added.

The incident remains under investigation. Additional details were not shared by the park, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This is the second time this year a visitor at the Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

On May 30, an Ohio woman, 25, was attacked by a bison after she approached the creature as it walked near the boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

"Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air," they wrote.

The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with "a puncture wound and other injuries," park officials said.

Bison attacks are a natural response to the perceived threat of an individual, officials warned in the release. The "unpredictable" bovine "can run three times faster than humans" and has "injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal," they said.

Visitors are asked to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals including elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, per the park. For bears and wolves, visitors are required to maintain at least 100 yards in distance.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," the National Park Service said in the release. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space."