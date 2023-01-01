Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to Meth Contamination: 'Truly a Sad Situation'

A library in Boulder, Colorado, has temporarily shut its doors to the public after methamphetamine residue was found in its air ducts.

The city closed the library after results from tests taken in air ducts in six of the establishment's restrooms showed higher-than-normal levels of the drug.

The testing occurred after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms over the past four weeks.

In two separate incidents, city employees were evaluated — and eventually cleared — of health concerns after "experiencing symptoms consistent with a potential exposure to meth residue or fumes," according to a statement from the city.

"This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country," library director David Farnan said. "The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation."

In an update from the city on Dec. 28, it was revealed that additional testing showed "nearly all the contamination is within the public-facing restrooms and on the surfaces of the exhaust ducts in these enclosed spaces. There is a limited amount of surface contamination in a few discrete locations in highly trafficked seating areas in the south portion of the building."

The affected areas are set to be professionally treated and cleaned before being reopened to the public. The city — which hopes to reopen the building by Jan 3. — is also determining how to handle and mitigate illegal activity in the building.

"Consideration is being given to the level of restroom service the building will need in the future and how to ensure that no illegal activity occurs in these private and enclosed spaces. It is not yet clear if, and when, public restrooms will be brought back," the statement said.

Use of meth has risen in recent years, with overdose deaths attributed to methamphetamine increasing sharply, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.