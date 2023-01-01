Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to Meth Contamination: 'Truly a Sad Situation'

Recent tests revealed six bathrooms and several high-traffic areas of the library had "higher than acceptable" amounts of meth residue

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 1, 2023 02:26 PM
AJX7AW exterior view of entrance to Boulder Library Colorado October 2007
Boulder, Colo library. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo

A library in Boulder, Colorado, has temporarily shut its doors to the public after methamphetamine residue was found in its air ducts.

The city closed the library after results from tests taken in air ducts in six of the establishment's restrooms showed higher-than-normal levels of the drug.

The testing occurred after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms over the past four weeks.

In two separate incidents, city employees were evaluated — and eventually cleared — of health concerns after "experiencing symptoms consistent with a potential exposure to meth residue or fumes," according to a statement from the city.

"This is truly a sad situation and represents the impact of a widespread epidemic in our country," library director David Farnan said. "The city is consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials and will take all steps necessary to prioritize safety. We are committed to transparency and appropriate remediation."

In an update from the city on Dec. 28, it was revealed that additional testing showed "nearly all the contamination is within the public-facing restrooms and on the surfaces of the exhaust ducts in these enclosed spaces. There is a limited amount of surface contamination in a few discrete locations in highly trafficked seating areas in the south portion of the building."

The affected areas are set to be professionally treated and cleaned before being reopened to the public. The city — which hopes to reopen the building by Jan 3. — is also determining how to handle and mitigate illegal activity in the building.

"Consideration is being given to the level of restroom service the building will need in the future and how to ensure that no illegal activity occurs in these private and enclosed spaces. It is not yet clear if, and when, public restrooms will be brought back," the statement said.

Use of meth has risen in recent years, with overdose deaths attributed to methamphetamine increasing sharply, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Drunk Elephant Brand Guide
The 12 Best Drunk Elephant Products of 2022
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Sienna Miller New Home Line
Launches We Love! Sienna Miller Reveals Holiday Edit with ABC Carpet & Home, Plus More New Home Products
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Grand Central
Here's What the CDC's New Guidelines Mean for Mass Transit Riders as States Begin to Reopen
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Pretty brunette working as a hairdresser and cutting hair tips of a female customer in a beauty salon
Should You Cancel Hair and Nail Appointments amid Coronavirus? This Expert Says Yes
Drybar
How Hair and Nail Salons Are Reopening During the Coronavirus Pandemic
hugh hefner
'Secrets of Playboy' Details How Hugh Hefner's Alleged Drug Culture Led to Overdose and Suicide
Girl in a medical mask washes tables in a school class during the quarantine period
CDC Encourages Social Distancing, Proper Hygiene as States Move to Reopen Childcare and Schools
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Donald Trump
A Restless President Trump Hopes the Country Can Go Back to Normal by Easter — as Health Experts Urge Caution
Andrew Gillum
Former Fla. Political Star and Escort Give Dueling Accounts of Scandal That Sidelined His Career
George Floyd Protests
Minneapolis, Atlanta, D.C. and More Cities Erupt in Protests Across the U.S. Over George Floyd's Death