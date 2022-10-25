A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.

Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.

"I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even get out of here."

"You kind of almost, you know, you feel helpless," she added. "I thought it was a bad dream."

Ultimately, she said that neighbors helped clear a path for her and her husband — and even that was a struggle.

"You had to fight yourself through the tumbleweeds, which were above the car," she told KRDO.

Gross added that they still don't know how they're going to get rid of all them, but are in contact with their insurance provider as well as El Paso County.

The couple weren't the only Southern Colorado residents who had to deal with a massive influx of tumbleweeds.

One man woke up to find that his front yard and his car had been buried overnight, according to CBS affiliate KKTV.

"I looked out my backyard, it didn't seem so bad and then I went out the front yard and it was pretty crazy," Ian Barnes told the outlet.

As winds reached a max of nearly 60 mph over the weekend, officials said that an influx of Russian Thistle blanketed local neighborhoods and roads, according to Fox station ​​KXRM-TV.

"El Paso County Department of Public Works have had crews out [Sunday] and [Monday] removing tumbleweeds from El Paso County rights-of-way," Deputy Director of Communications with El Paso County Communications Natalie Sosa told the outlet.

Sosa went on to say that while tumbleweeds are "widespread and beyond control," as they are not on Colorado's Noxious Weed list, it's up to individuals to limit their growth.

The official told the outlet that the agency does not remove tumbleweeds from private property, and that property owners can dispose of them at local landfills.