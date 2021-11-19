"I hope it leads to other meetings down the road, and if she likes it, she’s invited forever," Carol Lesser said of Harvard Medical School student Susana Orrego

Colombian Student Who Wants to Experience Thanksgiving Gets Invited to Mass. Woman's Celebration

It'll be a Thanksgiving to remember for one Massachusetts woman and an international student from Colombia.

Carol Lesser said she had no hesitations about welcoming Harvard Medical School student Susana Orrego to her Thanksgiving after seeing her recent post on the neighborhood website Nextdoor, Boston station WHDH reported.

Orrego's post, which garnered dozens of comments, asked if anyone would take her and her husband in for the holiday because they had recently moved to Boston from Colombia, and wanted to experience an American Thanksgiving, according to the outlet.

"When I was a young person, I traveled around the world and strangers took me into their home," Lesser told WHDH. "I remember one year being in Mexico and a family took me in and showed me a Mexican Christmas, so it just seemed like something I'd be interested in."

"But I never imagined she'd choose us," she added. "I felt like I won the lottery."

With less than a week to go, the pair are now preparing for the holiday together — and couldn't be more excited to see how it goes.

"I hope it leads to other meetings down the road, and if she likes it, she's invited forever," Lesser told WHDH.

The sweet exchange first happened after Orrego realized she had no classes later next week due to the holiday, according to the outlet.

Seeing as she was in the U.S. for Thanksgiving — something she had never experienced before — Orrego wondered if someone would be kind enough to open their home to her and her husband.

"I said, 'I'll make a crazy post if anyone wants to share Thanksgiving with two strangers,'" she recalled to WHDH.

The response to her post was overwhelmingly positive, with many people extending invitations to their Thanksgiving celebrations, according to the outlet.

But one person stood out: Lessler, a nurse practitioner who lives in the same part of town as Orrego, WHDH reported.

"She was amazing," Orrego explained to the outlet. "She replied to the post super quickly and said, 'You can share with me and my large family.'"

After connecting on the website, the duo solidified their plans to get together.

While there are many things she's excited about, Orrego told WHDH she's most thrilled about trying her first bite of turkey and experiencing more of American culture.

"Sometimes it's not only studying your master's degree," she explained to the outlet. "You try to experience the culture. You try to understand Thanksgiving and the American traditions."