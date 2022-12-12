College Student Goes Missing While Studying Abroad in France, Family Says They 'Fear the Worst'

The family of an American college student is seeking answers after their son, a senior at St. John Fisher University, went missing last month while studying abroad in France.

Ken DeLand Jr.'s parents say they last heard from their 22-year-old son on Nov. 27, according to a website they launched to help find him.

The student was in "constant communication" with his family during his time at the University Grenoble Alpes, his father, Kenneth DeLand, told ABC News. "He would reach out to me almost daily, sometimes every other day," he told the outlet.

"It's not characteristic of Kenny to not reach out to us and let us know what's going on," his father added during an interview with Good Morning America, which aired Monday.

DeLand Jr.'s parents said on their website that when they last heard from their son via WhatsApp on Nov. 27, "apparently, he had left his host family's residence and boarded the train headed for Valence, France."

The last time they got a ping from his phone was on Nov. 30. Days later, he made an $8.40 purchase at a store in Montelimar, which is also in Southeastern France, on the morning of Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., they shared on the website, alongside a surveillance photo.

"We fear the worst and want him to be located," they added.

They say his study abroad program was scheduled to end on Dec. 17, and that his visa will expire in January.

An investigation was opened by authorities in Grenoble after students made a report on Nov. 29 about the "disturbing disappearance" of a student, according to NBC News.

"The young man reportedly told several people that he had arrived in France insufficiently prepared and that he had difficulty making friends," Grenoble's public prosecutor said in a statement, the outlet reported.

In the statement, authorities said he appeared to have "left Grenoble voluntarily" and said the student had "mentioned that he wanted to go to Marseille before returning to the United States."

Speaking with ABC News, the student's father said his son loves travel and that his time abroad "has been something that he's really looked forward to and enjoyed."

Grenoble's public prosecutor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement, St. John Fisher University, which is located in Rochester, N.Y., said they "remain hopeful that Kenneth will be found safe and return home."

"St. John Fisher University will continue to do all it can to assist in the investigation to find Kenneth DeLand," the school said in a statement, according to ABC News.

"University officials have stayed in close contact with the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS) who is working with local law enforcement on the search, as well as Kenneth's family to offer support to them during this time," they added.

In an interview with Good Morning America, DeLand Jr.'s mother said she still messages him everyday, pleading with him to get in contact with them.

"We love you, we are waiting to hear from you and we want you to come home," they told ABC affiliate WHAM-TV.

DeLand Jr.'s family said on their website that since their son has been reported missing in France, should he attempt to leave the country by train, "his passport will ping."

According to his family, he was last seen wearing a red jacket, a grey beanie, blue pants, a scarf and sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the family through their website.