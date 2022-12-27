Student, 20, Found Dead After He Was Last Seen at Bar on Christmas Eve: 'We Miss You So, So Much'

A college student has died after he disappeared from a Minnesota bar on Christmas Eve as harsh winter weather moved through the area.

George Musser, 20, was found dead in Baytown Township around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to the Stillwater Police Department.

Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater near the Minneapolis-St. Paul area at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Saturday. He was reportedly wearing just a stocking cap, blue jeans and a flannel shirt, the department previously said in a statement.

A brief candlelight vigil was held Monday evening for Musser, according to CBS affiliate WCCO-TV and ABC affiliate KSTP-TV.

"George, we love you," Kent Musser, George's father, said at the event, reported WCCO. "We all love you and we miss you so, so much."

"He was just a great kid," Anne Weber, Musser's aunt, added. "It's just heartbreaking."

Police first asked the public to help locate Musser on Saturday. Locals were told to check "garages, sheds, backyards and security cameras" as officials and volunteers searched the area for the missing man.

Stillwater was one of many locations impacted by the recent blast of arctic air, with temperatures only reaching 9 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday and 7 degrees on Sunday, according to Accuweather.

Musser's keys and wallet were found near the bar where he disappeared from on Christmas Eve, WCCO reported. His body was later discovered miles away.

Emily Dalbec confirmed her cousin's death in a post on the "Remembering George Musser" Facebook page, which was originally dedicated to helping find the missing student.

"We are trusting in The Lord during this horrific time that He has guided George into Heaven," Dalbec wrote on Sunday. "Please pray for our family."

Musser attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, according to the Facebook page.

Weber recalled her nephew's warm demeanor at Monday's vigil. "Whenever [George] would come into a family gathering, he comes up and gives everybody a hug and tells them that he loves them," Weber said, according to WCCO. "He would do the same thing when he left.

"That's one of the things we've been talking about," she added, "if we could all just be more like George."

About $46,000 has been raised via GoFundMe to support Musser's family in wake of the college student's death. The funds will go toward funeral expenses, and the remainder "will be given directly to George's parents Kent and Nancy Musser," according to the fundraising page.

"This was not the outcome we were praying for," said Nancy's cousin Heidi Kram, who organized the campaign. "We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again."

At Monday's vigil, Musser's mother said seeing people brave the cold to help find her son filled her heart "with such love," KSTP reported. She also thanked those attending the vigil despite the chilly temperatures.

"This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do," Nancy said, calling her experience "a mom's worst nightmare."

An investigation into Musser's death is ongoing, according to police.