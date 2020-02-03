College Student, 19, Dies by Suicide at New York City's Vessel Structure

Facebook

A college freshman reportedly died by suicide in New York City Saturday at the 150-foot Vessel structure in Hudson Yards, multiple outlets reported.

Authorities told the New York Post and the New York Times that around 6 p.m. local time, a man — who has since been identified as Peter DeSalvo, 19 — jumped from the top of the steel structure as onlookers “screamed.”

DeSalvo was transported to Bellevue Hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials asked people to leave the structure after the incident, and “everybody was really quiet walking down the steps,” witness Marita Salkowski of Kentucky told The Post.

“Some people had tears in their eyes. My daughter and I went over to the side and said a prayer for him,” she added.

The New York Police Department and a rep for Hudson Yards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

According to both outlets, DeSalvo had graduated high school in Basking Ridge, New Jersey and was currently a freshman at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

“He loved rugby and football,” Ethan Fain, a childhood friend of DeSalvo’s, told the Times. “He loved to tell jokes.”

Friend David Ji told the outlet, “Of anyone from our grade, I wouldn’t have expected it to be Peter. He seemed happy for the most part. He seemed to be enjoying life.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.