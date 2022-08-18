19-Year-Old College Student Dies After Being Hit by Train in North Carolina: An 'Amazing Student-Athlete'

Kyle Honore, a freshman at Wingate University, died on Tuesday after being hit by a train near campus

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 05:31 PM
Kyle honore
Kyle Honore (right). Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty

A North Carolina community is mourning a 19-year-old college student who died after being hit by a train near campus on Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.

Wingate University announced the death of student-athlete Kyle Honore, a freshman, in a post on Twitter.

"Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore," they wrote. "We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle's family, friends, and loved ones.

According to FOX affiliate WTTG, Honore was hit by a train at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday and died a short time later. Honore's parents had dropped him off at Wingate for his first semester at the school just days earlier, the news station reported.

"At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle's memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other," Dr. Rhett Brown, the university's president, told WTTG in a statement.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Wingate Police Department for updates.

The department said emergency personnel tried to save Honore, but he died en route to the hospital, Today reported.

Authorities said Honore's death is still under investigation and there's no evidence of foul play, according to NBC News.

Honore — who was originally from Virginia — was a member of Wingate's men's basketball team, and Marcus Kirkland, associate head coach for the team, told NBC News he was "a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly."

In March, Honore announced his commitment to the university with a 46-second video.

"First and foremost I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ himself for helping me get to where I'm at," he said in the video, which was posted to his Twitter account.

"I also want to give a huge shout-out to my mom and dad, my brothers and family," he added. "To my high school and AU coaches and all my teammates over the course of the years, thank you for working with me to become who I am today."

Potomac High School, which Honore attended before Wingate, paid tribute to him in a post on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEO: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Saving Woman from Drowning in Colorado River: 'Definition of a True Hero'

"On behalf of the Potomac HS community, we share our heartfelt condolences to the @PotomacBlue family, @CoachHonore & his family, @Classof2022Pshs and all who knew our amazing student athlete @therealkyle_11," they wrote. "Support & resources are available in counseling as we grieve together."

On the day of his death, Honore tweeted a simple but powerful message: "Be comfortable being uncomfortable."

Related Articles
Whitewater Falls
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall in North Carolina
Parents Die in Crash, Leaving Behind 2 Kids — and Their Community Is Raising Money to Help Son Pay for College
Parents Die in Fiery Car Crash — and Their Community Is Coming Together to Help the Couple's Sons
Eli Cramer
20-Year-Old College Athlete Killed, 2 Teammates Injured After Being Hit by Car While Out on Run
University of the Southwest
Members of College Golf Team Identified After Texas Crash Kills 9, Including 13-Year-Old Driver
Katelyn McCarthy High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by MBTA Train : ‘She was my whole life,’ Says Mom
High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Mass. Train: 'She Was My Whole Life,' Says Mom
Southern University Cheerleader Arlana Miller Dies at 19 after Alarming Social Media Post, School Says
Freshman Southern University Cheerleader Dead at 19 After Social Media Post Was Flagged to School
James Darrell Mair
Father of 5 Dies After Being Hit by Motorcycle Outside Utah Home: 'You Were a Special Person'
James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett during a NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
James Madison University Softball Player Lauren Bernett Dead at 20: 'We Will Miss Her Dearly'
Megan and Briley
South Carolina Mother of 3 and 'Spunky' 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Crash: 'There Are No Words'
Jaylon Connish
'Remarkable' High School Football Player, Who Had Just Accepted College Scholarship, Dies in Crash
University of the Southwest (USW)
Multiple People Dead After Bus Carrying University of the Southwest's Golf Teams Crashes
Dayton Price, Hayden Underhill
2 Members of College Golf Team Who Were Critically Injured in Deadly Crash Are 'Stable and Recovering'
Austin Holt, Brooklyn Triplett
6 Oklahoma Girls Killed in Crash Remembered as 'Irreplaceable' and 'Amazing' by Loved Ones
SUNY College Student Freezes to Death After He's Found Outside in Subzero Temperatures
N.Y. College Student Dies After Spending Night Outside in Subzero Temperatures: Police
Students Killed Oklahoma
6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed in Crash with Semi Truck: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Katie Meyer
Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Confirmed After She Was Found Dead on Campus