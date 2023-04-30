College Senior Dies From Brain Tumor After Suffering from Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Trip

Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, who suffered a brain hemorrhage while on a trip to Mexico for spring break, died early Friday morning from a brain tumor.

"Following a six-week battle with a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor, Liza transitioned into the next realm peacefully while being cared for by friends and family. Heaven is undoubtedly rejoicing at her arrival," Liza's obituary read.

"But she will be missed by so many in her hometown of Asheville, NC, and home-away-from-home, Athens, GA," the page continued. "Her survivors look forward to the day that Liza guides them from this lifetime into their next big adventure."

Liza's mother Laura told 11Alive in a message that "Liza took a final breath, sighed and transitioned into the next realm" at around 2:20 a.m. local time.

"Liza has now been reunited with her sister and they are making up for lost time!" Laura continued, referencing Liza's sister Edie, who died in 2008 from a rare genetic disorder known as MPS1, according to Liza's obituary.

Liza Burke. GoFundMe

Laura said their dog, Beane, "quickly sensed" when the 22-year-old passed away while holding her brother Jack's hand.

"After Hospice was called, we dressed Liza in colorful pajamas, gifted by her boyfriend's mother and Jack's girlfriend, Elli, braided her hair. Liza's dad, uncle, and a few of my UGA friends came in to say their goodbyes," continued Laura.

"Celebrations of Liza's big energy are in the planning stages: one held by her friends will be in Athens and another at a later date in her hometown of Asheville," Laura added.

In March, Liza was found unresponsive in her hotel room after waking up with a headache that bothered her throughout breakfast, according to a GoFundMe started by Burke's friend Jennifer Ritter.

After being transported to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, la., she was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) at a local hospital, Ritter said. Doctors said the condition triggered the brain bleed, which left Burke on life support.

According to 11Alive, the family decided to stop radiation after doctors saw that Liza did not respond to the treatment, instead giving her "a send-off only she deserves" in a "place by the sea where Liza (can) enjoy her final days."

The family asked "and we hope to direct some funds to further the education of Liza's students in San Pancho, Mexico."

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Liza and Edie Burke Education Fund at The Foundation for the Carolinas, which was created to honor "both sisters and the genuine, dynamic, playful, and fierce way they gave back to the world" and to "support educational opportunities for young people at the University of Georgia and beyond," per the obituary.