College Senior Dies From Brain Tumor After Suffering from Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Trip

Liza Burke returned to the U.S. weeks after recovering from a brain hemorrhage she suffered while in Cabo San Lucas with friends for spring break

By
Published on April 30, 2023 09:00 AM
liza burke
Liza Burke and loved ones. Photo: Go Fund Me

Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, who suffered a brain hemorrhage while on a trip to Mexico for spring break, died early Friday morning from a brain tumor.

"Following a six-week battle with a previously-undiagnosed brain tumor, Liza transitioned into the next realm peacefully while being cared for by friends and family. Heaven is undoubtedly rejoicing at her arrival," Liza's obituary read.

"But she will be missed by so many in her hometown of Asheville, NC, and home-away-from-home, Athens, GA," the page continued. "Her survivors look forward to the day that Liza guides them from this lifetime into their next big adventure."

Liza's mother Laura told 11Alive in a message that "Liza took a final breath, sighed and transitioned into the next realm" at around 2:20 a.m. local time.

"Liza has now been reunited with her sister and they are making up for lost time!" Laura continued, referencing Liza's sister Edie, who died in 2008 from a rare genetic disorder known as MPS1, according to Liza's obituary.

College Senior Has Brain Hemorrhage While on Spring Break in Mexico, Liza Burke
Liza Burke. GoFundMe

Laura said their dog, Beane, "quickly sensed" when the 22-year-old passed away while holding her brother Jack's hand.

"After Hospice was called, we dressed Liza in colorful pajamas, gifted by her boyfriend's mother and Jack's girlfriend, Elli, braided her hair. Liza's dad, uncle, and a few of my UGA friends came in to say their goodbyes," continued Laura.

"Celebrations of Liza's big energy are in the planning stages: one held by her friends will be in Athens and another at a later date in her hometown of Asheville," Laura added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, Liza was found unresponsive in her hotel room after waking up with a headache that bothered her throughout breakfast, according to a GoFundMe started by Burke's friend Jennifer Ritter.

After being transported to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, la., she was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) at a local hospital, Ritter said. Doctors said the condition triggered the brain bleed, which left Burke on life support.

According to 11Alive, the family decided to stop radiation after doctors saw that Liza did not respond to the treatment, instead giving her "a send-off only she deserves" in a "place by the sea where Liza (can) enjoy her final days."

The family asked "and we hope to direct some funds to further the education of Liza's students in San Pancho, Mexico."

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Liza and Edie Burke Education Fund at The Foundation for the Carolinas, which was created to honor "both sisters and the genuine, dynamic, playful, and fierce way they gave back to the world" and to "support educational opportunities for young people at the University of Georgia and beyond," per the obituary.

Related Articles
Isaiah Subia
Texas Boy, 12, Praised For Helping Save Mom's Life After She Had a Stroke While Doing Dishes
Jayson Tatum Apologizes to Janet Jackson for Delaying Her Concert: ‘She Had to Postpone Her Show’
Jayson Tatum Apologizes to 'Legend' Janet Jackson for Postponed Concert: 'We Were Supposed to Close It Out'
Robert Denton, Sandra Denton
Couple Die in Georgia Plane Crash 'Doing What They Loved': 'We Find Comfort Knowing They Were Together'
Warwick Tollemache missing after falling off of cruise ship https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=414334516167779&set=pb.100027737021694.-2207520000.&type=3
Search Suspended for Man Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Headed to Hawaii: 'Our Family Is Heartbroken'
Ireta Reeves, left, mother of Dillon Reeves, 13, a 7th grader at Carter Middle School in Warren and her husband Steve Reeves during a press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Dillon Reeves made a heroic move when he brought his school bus to a safe stop after the driver fell ill and unconscious this week.
'Hero' 7th Grader Grabs Steering Wheel and Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer: 'So Loving and Caring'
Father Dies, 3 Kids Rescued After Falling from Oregon Cliff, Ryan Acord
Dad Dies After Having 'Risked His Life' to Save 3 Kids, Who Were Rescued After Fall from Oregon Cliff
Erica Bergeron
Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'
Four seriously hurt after car crashes into N.Y. school bus
9 People Injured After Unlicensed Teen Driver Crashes Car Head-on into School Bus in N.Y.
The Quantum of the Seas cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The ship is back in Singapore and those on board are confined to their cabins after a positive Covid-19 case was identified, cutting short what was meant to be a four-day cruise to nowhere.
Cruise Passenger Missing After Falling Overboard During Trip from Australia to Hawaii
cancun-2.jpg
8 Bodies Found Near Popular Tourist Destination in Mexico: Report
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister for First Time
Girl Meets 11-Month-Old Identical Twin Sister Born with Rare Condition for First Time: 'So Emotional'
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Wallace Fauquet's
'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing