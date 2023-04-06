College Pals Raise $15M and Collect 100 Million Lbs. of Surplus Food to Fight Food Waste and Insecurity

The Farmlink Project co-founders Ben Collier and Aidan Reilly's mission to end food waste feeds families and curbs dangerous greenhouse gas emissions

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman Headshot
Lizzie Hyman

Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University and is completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 01:11 PM
People Planet rollout

In April 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had taken hold in the U.S. Hospitals were filling up, thousands were dying and the country's food supply chain was strained as workers got sick and businesses shut down in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ben Collier and Aidan Reilly, then 21, had just been sent home — Reilly to Los Angeles and Collier to Connecticut — during their junior year at Brown University, when they observed how labor shortages had caused food from local farms to go to waste as food banks scrambled to feed millions in need.

"There was bad news every single day, and we're like, 'Where can we help?' " Reilly tells PEOPLE.

The college friends decided to rent a U-Haul and call up local farmers, offering to deliver surplus food to a local food bank. "A month later," says Collier, who joined Reilly in L.A., "we'd delivered a million pounds of food, and we're like, 'We haven't even really started this thing.' "

Since then, The Farmlink Project has raised more than $15 million and delivered more than 100 million pounds of surplus food to food banks and communities nationwide through its growing network of 600 student volunteers.

"This was such a clear solution to fix two gigantic problems — it kind of smacked us in the face," says Reilly, who, along with Collier, is now 24 and based in Los Angeles.

Not only does The Farmlink Project help put meals on families' tables (more than 58,000,000 meals in 2021 alone, according to an annual report), by diverting food that would have ended up rotting in landfills, the organization has also prevented greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere.

According to a calculation that uses metrics adopted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Reilly says their efforts have kept 350 million lbs. of carbon dioxide from contributing to global warming.

Farmlink
Courtesy

With plans to double their reach and effectiveness year over year, the two, along with the help of full-time employees Claire Rider and Thea Petrovich, have just launched a $100,000 field fellowship program for student volunteers aimed at creating future leaders and leaving a long-term impact on the food conservation sector.

"This will be our lasting legacy," says Reilly.

"We're trying to create systemic change in all of this," Collier adds. "And giving young people the opportunity to be involved in the food system is really powerful."

Collier and Reilly believe the fight against food waste begins by getting to know where food comes from.

"We've found that not a lot of people have had the opportunity to learn a lot about the food system that feeds them, and how much goes into everything that it takes to get food to the grocery stores that they shop from, or to the restaurants that they eat at," Collier tells PEOPLE.

Reilly adds, "To combat food waste you can compost at home or create a garden, but also, you can go talk to a farmer or volunteer at your local food bank. Seeing where food comes from and who needs it creates respect."

Farmlink
Courtesy

As they near their third anniversary, Collier and Reilly say this is just the beginning for The Farmlink Project.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We'll be happy if in the next five years, we can move a billion pounds of food and bring more smart, young, motivated people into this space and enable them to have an impact," Reilly says. "We want to end the stigma around what it means to receive charitable food in this country, long-term."

"Every few months, I look back and Farmlink feels like a completely different organization," Collier says. "It still feels like we're just at the start of all of this."

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle Contributes a Recipe to Chef Jose Andres' New Cookbook — Find Out Which Dessert She Shared
Grace Callwood Helps Children After Surviving Cancer taken Sep 10 in Bel Air, MD in a public field. Photo credit to NeAnni Y. Ife please. Grace is 17 years old. She turns 18 on September 16
Md. Teen Began Helping Sick Kids After Her Own Cancer Diagnosis at Age 7: 'I Like Making People Happy'
The Wiener's Circle, a famous Chicago hot dog stand, is feeding migrants bussed to Chicago by Texas gov. i. The Wieners Circle.
Beloved Chicago Hot Dog Stand Rallies Local Restaurants to Feed Refugees
FReadom Fighters Carolyn Foote (black dress) and Becky Calzada
From an Emmy-Winning AIDS Activist to Librarians Fighting Book Bans: PEOPLE's 2023 Women Changing the World
Beecher Road Elementary School
Conn. School Gets A+ for Reducing Amount of Food Waste Going to Landfills: 'It's Helping to Save the Planet'
An under construction offshore platform which is being erected module by module.
Halting New Offshore Drilling Can Keep Planet from Heating to 'Catastrophic Levels,' New Analysis Finds
underwater turtle
Marine Life Could Experience 'Mass Extinction' if Humans Don't Take 'Rapid Action' Against Climate Crisis
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet
Prince William Earthshot. Image credit: Alex Bramall / The Earthshot Prize. 
Prince William Opens Earthshot Prize Awards — from Space: 'We Can Change the Future'
grand turk island
Oceans Have Saved Us from the Worst of Climate Change So Far — Now We Must Save the Oceans
Southside Blooms. Armani Hopkins. Credit: Southside Blooms
This Chicago Couple Turns Vacant Lots into Flower Farms, Employs Local Youth as Florists: 'There's Hope'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Support For Ukraine Is 'A Blessing,' Says Food Charity Founder
Kindness Bryan Tsiliacos is doing 30 kind acts before hie 30th birthday Friday, May 6th Fire Station 15 at 1248 S. Blaney Ave. San Jose, CA He gives firefighters his homemade flan
Meet the Kindest People in America: Good Samaritans Making Their Communities — and the World — a Better Place
Khloe Joiner taken before our trip to DePelchin Children’s Center in Houston
From Saving Bees to Fighting Hunger: Meet PEOPLE's Girls Changing the World in 2022
Kris & Rob - Green Wedding
Wedding Planner Designs Her Own Glamorous Yet Sustainable Big Day — See Her Photos and Top Tips