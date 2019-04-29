College Freshman Who Wanted to Be a Nurse Among 4 Killed in Crane Fall at Google's Seattle Campus

A freshman at Seattle Pacific University was among the four people who were tragically killed in a crane accident on Google’s new campus on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the university.

Sarah Wong was intending on majoring in nursing and lived on campus, according to the school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God’s presence with us in times of sorrow,” SPU said in a statement. “We ask that the community join us in praying for Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Wong’s friend, Lauren Tan, who she has known since kindergarten, told the Seattle Times that she was passionate about protecting the environment and always carried around reusable straws.

“My initial thought was that this couldn’t actually be happening,” Tan told the news outlet about the moment she heard the news. “She spread so much love, encouragement and kindness to everyone around her.”

According to the Seattle Police Department, three males were also killed in the accident after the crane fell from the roof of a building and damaged a total of six vehicles.

Four others suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a 27-year-old male, a 25-year-old female and a 4-month-old infant.

“We were saddened to learn of today’s accident at South Lake Union,” Google said in a statement “We share our deepest condolences with those who’ve been affected and thank all the first responders who quickly sprang into action. We are in communication with Vulcan who is managing the site and working with the local authorities on the ground.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan said that “this is a tragic day in Seattle with this catastrophic incident in the heart of our city. My heart breaks for those who lost loved ones today, and we are praying for strength for those injured.”

“We also saw some miracles, including a mother and her young child whose car was struck by the crane but survived,” Durkan continued in her statement. “We are seeing our community come together in the face of tragedy and provide comfort to each other.”

She added: “I am incredibly grateful to the first responders with the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department, who rushed to the scene to provide aid and treat those injured. I also want to thank the community who pulled together to help people. We continue to urge the public to please avoid the area so that first responders and investigators can continue their work.”

Determining how and why this tragedy happened will take time, she said.

“The City of Seattle, including the Seattle Police Department, will continue to work with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries so they can complete a thorough investigation into the causes of this incident. SDOT will also ensure any road repairs are complete,” said Durkan.